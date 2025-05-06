Caltrans Gives an Update on Sepulveda Pass 405 Project

Freeway Rehab Project Through the Sepulveda Pass Start Date is TBA

Update:

Caltrans has not delayed the I-405 project, and it will start either in spring or summer, as noted in the project announcement: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-news/d7-sepulveda-pass-i405-pavement-rehabilitation-project

Per an emailed statement from Caltrans, any announcements about the schedule of Caltrans projects will be made by the department.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for notifications on the status of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project through this form.

The five-year project spans Victory Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard and includes repaving lanes and modifying on and off-ramps to meet ADA standards. Nighttime and weekend ramp closures were expected throughout the repair project, which is scheduled to run through 2029.

SBRC pointed out that the intersection of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)—a route that typically handles more than 48,000 vehicles per day—remains closed to nonresidents. As a result, large volumes of traffic have been diverted through the already congested Sepulveda Pass and San Fernando Valley roadways, causing more gridlock.

It is believed that even with the upcoming meeting should submit questions or feedback about the project to Caltrans at repave.405@dot.ca.gov. SBRA has suggested that concerned residents copy them in the email at info@southbrentwood.org.