Jessica Alba’s “Dream Home” Hits the Market for $19M Amid Split from Cash Warren

After 16 Years, the Couple Parts Ways and Prepares to Sell Their Family Estate.

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba and her estranged husband, film producer Cash Warren, have listed their longtime Beverly Hills estate for $19 million, as reported by Realtor.com.

The couple, who announced their separation in January after 16 years of marriage, purchased the seven-bedroom, 8.5-bath property in 2017 for $9.9 million. They undertook a full-scale renovation that spanned 18 months, transforming the residence into what Alba once called their “dream home.”

The 1.86-acre estate, tucked into one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive enclaves, features lush landscaping, a detached guesthouse, a home theater, and expansive outdoor space, including a children’s swing set—an intentional nod to family life. In a 2019 interview with Architectural Digest, Alba expressed excitement about raising their three children—Honor, Haven, and Hayes—in the home.

The property, described in its original listing as an “East Coast-inspired Hamptons traditional masterpiece,” includes a grand primary suite with a fireplace, sitting area, and spa-style bathroom. Its design blends classic charm with modern updates introduced during the couple’s extensive remodel.

Alba, 43, filed for divorce on Dec. 27, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences, and confirmed the split publicly via Instagram on Jan. 16. In her post, she said the decision marked “a new chapter of growth” for the couple, who wed in 2008. Though the divorce filing came weeks later, speculation about marital discord had begun circulating in early 2024.

The $19 million price tag reflects the upgrades and meticulous restoration the couple invested in over the years. The listing is held by high-profile real estate agent Kurt Rappaport, known for working with A-list clients including Brad Pitt, Tom Brady, and David Geffen.

No court date has been publicly scheduled for the divorce proceedings, but the sale of their marital home appears to signal a step toward resolving financial matters tied to their separation.

The home officially hit the market on April 22.