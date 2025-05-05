May 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bruce Willis’ Former Beverly Hills Canyon Property Listed for $15 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s

Eight-Lot Mulholland Estate Includes a 1950s Ranch Home. 31 Acres

A sprawling canyon estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, once partially owned by actor Bruce Willis, has been placed on the market with an asking price of $15 million, according to a listing by Sotheby’s International Realty.

The eight-parcel, 31-acre stretch along Mulholland Drive includes a piece of land Willis owned beginning in 1987 before selling it in 2016. At the time of the sale, a trust bearing Willis’ name joined with two additional trusts to transfer ownership of the full property portfolio.

In 2021, amid looming foreclosure, the buyer who had acquired the land from Willis transferred it to Grimm Investments LLC, which assumed $6.4 million in debt associated with the property, according to public records. The land changed hands again in 2023, when Grimm Investments transferred ownership to Hollywood Ridge Holdings, the current seller. Both companies are reportedly owned by the same individual, who has not commented publicly on the listing.

Sotheby’s agents Allen Roth and Lissa Lebel are representing the listing, which they say is unique due to its scale and potential.

“What’s special about this sale is the acreage,” a spokesperson for the agency said, noting that sizable undeveloped land parcels in this part of Los Angeles are rare.

The offering includes a 3,000-square-foot ranch-style home built in 1953, situated on a secluded, tree-covered plateau. According to the listing, the home can either be renovated or replaced entirely. Renderings for a potential new luxury mansion are included in the sale materials, showcasing what could be built on the expansive site.

Willis, 70, who retired from acting following a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, is best known for his roles in films such as Die Hard and Pulp Fiction.

in News, Real Estate
