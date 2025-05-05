May 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring.

Sprouting from a deep-seated love for horticulture shared by founders Tracey and Mark Marriott, this community-centered oasis brings a lush slice of paradise to urban lifestyle.

Hosting a unique variety of indoor and outdoor plants, in addition to a collection of globally sourced pottery, Urban Jungle is a place where plant lovers gather to share stories, tips and their love for all things green.

Most of the outdoor plants found at Urban Jungle started from the soil of the couple’s 14-acre farm in Los Angeles. An unrivaled selectionfrom exotic rarities to familiar favorites, Urban Jungle’s collection is diverse and hand-picked for its health and vibrancy.

“My husband grows a large selection of the plants we carry. We opened this brick-and-mortar to house the plants and share them with the community. We gutted the previous nursery design and made it our own with a lot of hard work. We’re confident Urban Jungle has turned into a wonderful place for the community,” Tracey said.

GREEN AND GORGEOUS SELECTION

Beautify your balcony, terrace or garden with Urban Jungle’s curated selection of outdoor plants tailored for urban environments and green retreats in the heart of the city.

Succulents, perfect for the urban dweller, offer beauty with minimal maintenance while filtering air quality, ideal for adding a touch of green to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Low watering plants, designed for the eco conscious urbanite, add a beautiful touch of greenery while saving water.

Pairing perfectly with plants, Urban Jungle offers unique and stylish pottery ranging from sleek modern designs to timeless classics, globally and locally sourced.

EVENTS

Urban Jungle welcomes customers traveling near and far for its selection, but also for its monthly events, such as Earthly Elixirs on Thursday, April 24. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., attendees are invited to enjoy garden-inspired cocktails or mocktails and plant their own windowsill herb garden.

“Lavender infused mojito, or mint mojitos, we are excited to open the space for more events like this in the future, bringing people together to share their love for green,” Tracey said. “These events are all inclusive, and people will walk away with a plant or succulent or something they will craft with their hands.”

Urban Jungle plans to host monthly events throughout the summer for everyone to experience the sanctuary — a thriving community of nature enthusiasts, urban gardeners, and advocates for a greener, more sustainable world.

Going into its second year of business, Tracey said Urban Jungle would like to explore helping businesses flourish with plants and creating good energy in workspaces.

“We’re looking forward to more growth, more customers and continuing what we have for years to come,” Tracey said.

To learn more about Urban Jungle and follow its journey, follow @urbanjungleplantsandpottery on Instagram.

Visit the nursery at 3113 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, open Monday through Friday 11 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 6 p.m.

