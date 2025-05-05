Actress Jennifer Aniston Home During Gate Crash; Suspect Detained by Security

Investigation Underway After Intruder Breaches Star’s Property

An unnamed man was arrested Monday after driving his vehicle through the front gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air residence. The actress’s private security team and Los Angeles police responded to the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Airole Way, when the suspect, described by officials as a white male in his 70s, rammed through the property’s front entrance. At the time of the intrusion, Aniston was reportedly home, and no injuries were reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a private security guard quickly removed the suspect from the vehicle and restrained him until LAPD officers arrived on the scene. Sources told ABC News that the man was taken into custody without further incident and is expected to be booked on felony vandalism charges due to the damage inflicted on the property.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that members of Aniston’s home security detail may have held the suspect at gunpoint during the confrontation. Aerial footage from KTLA’s Sky5 later showed visible damage to the gate, including a broken retractable arm lying behind the entrance, which appeared to be operated manually in the aftermath.

While investigators have yet to determine the man’s motive, preliminary checks into his background revealed only a minor criminal history. Authorities have not confirmed whether the break-in was a targeted act or a random incident, but police sources indicated that the crash did not appear accidental.

The investigation remains active, with LAPD continuing to assess whether the suspect had any direct connection to Aniston or her property.

Aniston has not publicly commented on the incident.