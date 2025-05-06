Culver City to Honor Fallen Officers with Memorial Ceremony and Police Ride Tribute

Police Riders to Arrive in Tribute as Culver City Remembers CCPD Officers

Law enforcement officials, families, and community members will gather next week to honor two fallen Culver City police officers during a memorial ceremony hosted by the Culver City Police Department in partnership with Law Enforcement United.

Scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, at 8:10 a.m. in the courtyard of Culver City Hall, the tribute will commemorate Lieutenant Curtis Massey and Officer Alonzo H. Garwood, both of whom died in the line of duty. The event aims to “honor the fallen and remember the survivors,” while also spotlighting the continued commitment of officers who serve.

The memorial will include ceremonial traditions such as a wreath laying, a moment of silence, and remarks from Police Chief Jason Sims, surviving family members, and representatives from Law Enforcement United. Melody Massey, the widow of Lieutenant Massey, is expected to share reflections during the service.

A group of 25 memorial riders will arrive at the event escorted by a Los Angeles Police Department motorcade. Following the tribute, the riders will depart for the Santa Monica Police Department as part of a formal send-off.

The schedule also features remarks by the department chaplain and an Honor Guard salute. Organizers say the event will provide an opportunity for the public and the law enforcement community to recognize the sacrifices of fallen officers and support the families left behind.