May 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City to Honor Fallen Officers with Memorial Ceremony and Police Ride Tribute

Photo: Facebook

Police Riders to Arrive in Tribute as Culver City Remembers CCPD Officers 

Law enforcement officials, families, and community members will gather next week to honor two fallen Culver City police officers during a memorial ceremony hosted by the Culver City Police Department in partnership with Law Enforcement United.

Scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, at 8:10 a.m. in the courtyard of Culver City Hall, the tribute will commemorate Lieutenant Curtis Massey and Officer Alonzo H. Garwood, both of whom died in the line of duty. The event aims to “honor the fallen and remember the survivors,” while also spotlighting the continued commitment of officers who serve.

The memorial will include ceremonial traditions such as a wreath laying, a moment of silence, and remarks from Police Chief Jason Sims, surviving family members, and representatives from Law Enforcement United. Melody Massey, the widow of Lieutenant Massey, is expected to share reflections during the service.

A group of 25 memorial riders will arrive at the event escorted by a Los Angeles Police Department motorcade. Following the tribute, the riders will depart for the Santa Monica Police Department as part of a formal send-off.

The schedule also features remarks by the department chaplain and an Honor Guard salute. Organizers say the event will provide an opportunity for the public and the law enforcement community to recognize the sacrifices of fallen officers and support the families left behind.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: CAIR
News

New Lawsuit Alleges Excessive Force by CHP, LAPD at UCLA Pro-Palestine Protest in 2024

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Civil Rights Groups Say Law Enforcement Violated Students’ Rights Civil rights attorneys representing demonstrators at UCLA have filed a federal...

Photo: YouTube
News

Caltrans To Hit Pause on Sepulveda Pass 405 Project Amid Fire Recovery

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Freeway Rehab Project Through the Sepulveda Pass Has Been Put On Hold The planned Caltrans District 7 project to rehabilitate...
News, Video

(Video) Billy Francesca and the Ever-Glamorous Derby Divas Perform at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood’s Derby Day Party

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

A great time was had by all at The Godfrey Hotel’s Derby Day where the mint juleps flowed all afternoon...

Photo: Facebook
News

Loyola High School Senior Athlete Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Manhattan Beach

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Former Palisades Resident Moved to the South Bay After Losing Home in Fire Braun Levi, a senior at Loyola High...

Photo: YouTube
News

Actress Jennifer Aniston Home During Gate Crash; Suspect Detained by Security

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Investigation Underway After Intruder Breaches Star’s Property An unnamed man was arrested Monday after driving his vehicle through the front...
News

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring....
News

Los Angeles County Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak as Case Numbers Triple Over Previous Year

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Health Officials Urge Residents to Get Vaccinated Amid Rising Infections  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Major Mixed-Use Project Unveiled for Culver City’s Fox Hills

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

New Housing, Retail Project Could Redefine Fox Hills Corridor A new chapter in Culver City’s Fox Hills neighborhood is beginning...

Photo: Sotheby’s
News, Real Estate

Bruce Willis’ Former Beverly Hills Canyon Property Listed for $15 Million

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Eight-Lot Mulholland Estate Includes a 1950s Ranch Home. 31 Acres A sprawling canyon estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Prices Spike in Brentwood, West Hollywood, and Santa Monica Amid Post-Fire Housing Rush

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Displaced Families Are Reshaping Los Angeles’ Housing Market on the Westside Home sales and prices across Los Angeles surged in...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Students Create, Grow and Learn Over the Summer

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

A catalog of programs and classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to...
News

‘Missing Puzzle Piece’: Santa Monica Fire Department Partners with Wise & Healthy Aging

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Support Services Lead to Reduction in Frequent Emergency Calls A collaborative effort between the Santa Monica Fire Department and Wise&Healthy...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Jessica Alba’s “Dream Home” Hits the Market for $19M Amid Split from Cash Warren

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

After 16 Years, the Couple Parts Ways and Prepares to Sell Their Family Estate. Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba and...

Photo: YouTube
News

Golfers Stunned as Plane Lands at Golf Course Instead of Santa Monica Airport

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

No injuries reported after unexpected landing in Pacific Palisades On Friday, a Cessna 172  that was unable to complete its...

Photo: LADWP
News

LADWP Hosts Women’s Career and Wellness Expo to Highlight Utility Jobs

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

IBEW Teams Up with LADWP to Advance Gender Equity in Public Utilities The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR