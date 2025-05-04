Golfers Stunned as Plane Lands at Golf Course Instead of Santa Monica Airport

No injuries reported after unexpected landing in Pacific Palisades

On Friday, a Cessna 172 that was unable to complete its landing at Santa Monica Airport made an unexpected but safe touchdown Friday afternoon on the grounds of Riviera Country Club, according to social media reports.

The small plane landed at 12:58 p.m. on the golf course located at 1250 N. Capri Drive, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz. Emergency crews from both the LAFD and the Santa Monica Fire Department responded swiftly to the scene.

This happened at Riv today. I pray I’m never this late for a tee time, but I do pray for the means to pull up this way if I was 😂 pic.twitter.com/00RzIdMrb8 — Roger Steele (@RogerSteeleJr) May 2, 2025

All three occupants aboard the plane were evaluated and found to be unharmed. Los Angeles Fire Department officials said there were no injuries reported on the ground, and there was no fire or hazardous spill from the aircraft.

It remains unclear why the plane was diverted from its intended landing at Santa Monica Airport, located just a few miles away. The specific location on the course where the plane touched down was not immediately confirmed.

Firefighters inspected the aircraft for possible damage and monitored the area for safety concerns as curious onlookers, some of them confused golfers in mid-round, watched from a distance.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the diversion and emergency landing. No additional details were immediately available.