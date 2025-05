A great time was had by all at The Godfrey Hotel’s Derby Day where the mint juleps flowed all afternoon with BBQ bites.

A great time was had by all at The Godfrey Hotel's Derby Day where the mint juleps flowed all afternoon with BBQ bites. pic.twitter.com/x3p5hao4f2 — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) May 6, 2025