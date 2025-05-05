Los Angeles County Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak as Case Numbers Triple Over Previous Year

Health Officials Urge Residents to Get Vaccinated Amid Rising Infections

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A following a sharp uptick in cases and increased concentrations of the virus detected in local wastewater.

In 2024, the county reported 165 confirmed cases—more than triple the number recorded in 2023. So far in 2025, 29 cases have already been confirmed. Although hepatitis A has historically posed a higher risk to people experiencing homelessness, most recent cases have occurred in individuals with no history of travel or housing instability, prompting heightened concern from health officials.

“The ongoing increase in hepatitis A cases signals that quick action is needed to protect public health,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer. “The hepatitis A vaccine is safe, effective, and offers long-term protection. Getting vaccinated is simple, and it’s one of the most important things you can do for your own health and the health of our entire community.”

The increase in cases has correlated with elevated levels of hepatitis A detected in wastewater systems across the county, an early indicator that the virus is spreading more widely than in past outbreaks. Public Health officials say the risk to the general population remains low, but are urging residents to take preventive action now to halt further transmission.

The department is working with local health providers and homeless services organizations to raise awareness, encourage vaccinations, and offer guidance on symptoms and when to seek medical care. Mobile vaccination units are already providing free immunizations in encampments and interim housing sites where exposure risk is high.

Health officials are emphasizing vaccination as the most effective defense against the spread of hepatitis A. The vaccine, typically administered in a two-dose series six months apart, has been part of the routine immunization schedule for children for over a decade.

Residents are encouraged to check their vaccination status with their healthcare providers. Those without health insurance can receive the vaccine for free through Los Angeles County’s Public Health clinics. A list of providers offering the vaccine is available here.

In addition to vaccination, good hygiene remains essential. Public Health urges residents to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially before eating, preparing food, and after using the restroom.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious viral infection that affects the liver. It is typically transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food, water, or surfaces tainted with microscopic traces of fecal matter. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and include fever, fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, and diarrhea.

While most recover fully, hepatitis A can, in rare cases, lead to liver failure and death, particularly in individuals with underlying health conditions.

For more information and resources on hepatitis A, including vaccine access and prevention tips, visit the LA County Department of Public Health website.