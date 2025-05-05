May 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak as Case Numbers Triple Over Previous Year

Health Officials Urge Residents to Get Vaccinated Amid Rising Infections 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A following a sharp uptick in cases and increased concentrations of the virus detected in local wastewater.

In 2024, the county reported 165 confirmed cases—more than triple the number recorded in 2023. So far in 2025, 29 cases have already been confirmed. Although hepatitis A has historically posed a higher risk to people experiencing homelessness, most recent cases have occurred in individuals with no history of travel or housing instability, prompting heightened concern from health officials.

“The ongoing increase in hepatitis A cases signals that quick action is needed to protect public health,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer. “The hepatitis A vaccine is safe, effective, and offers long-term protection. Getting vaccinated is simple, and it’s one of the most important things you can do for your own health and the health of our entire community.”

The increase in cases has correlated with elevated levels of hepatitis A detected in wastewater systems across the county, an early indicator that the virus is spreading more widely than in past outbreaks. Public Health officials say the risk to the general population remains low, but are urging residents to take preventive action now to halt further transmission.

The department is working with local health providers and homeless services organizations to raise awareness, encourage vaccinations, and offer guidance on symptoms and when to seek medical care. Mobile vaccination units are already providing free immunizations in encampments and interim housing sites where exposure risk is high.

Health officials are emphasizing vaccination as the most effective defense against the spread of hepatitis A. The vaccine, typically administered in a two-dose series six months apart, has been part of the routine immunization schedule for children for over a decade.

Residents are encouraged to check their vaccination status with their healthcare providers. Those without health insurance can receive the vaccine for free through Los Angeles County’s Public Health clinics. A list of providers offering the vaccine is available here.

In addition to vaccination, good hygiene remains essential. Public Health urges residents to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially before eating, preparing food, and after using the restroom.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious viral infection that affects the liver. It is typically transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food, water, or surfaces tainted with microscopic traces of fecal matter. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and include fever, fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, and diarrhea.

While most recover fully, hepatitis A can, in rare cases, lead to liver failure and death, particularly in individuals with underlying health conditions.

For more information and resources on hepatitis A, including vaccine access and prevention tips, visit the LA County Department of Public Health website.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Loyola High School Senior Athlete Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Manhattan Beach

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Former Palisades Resident Moved to the South Bay After Losing Home in Fire Braun Levi, a senior at Loyola High...

Photo: YouTube
News

Actress Jennifer Aniston Home During Gate Crash; Suspect Detained by Security

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Investigation Underway After Intruder Breaches Star’s Property An unnamed man was arrested Monday after driving his vehicle through the front...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...
News

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring....

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Major Mixed-Use Project Unveiled for Culver City’s Fox Hills

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

New Housing, Retail Project Could Redefine Fox Hills Corridor A new chapter in Culver City’s Fox Hills neighborhood is beginning...

Photo: Sotheby’s
News, Real Estate

Bruce Willis’ Former Beverly Hills Canyon Property Listed for $15 Million

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Eight-Lot Mulholland Estate Includes a 1950s Ranch Home. 31 Acres A sprawling canyon estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Prices Spike in Brentwood, West Hollywood, and Santa Monica Amid Post-Fire Housing Rush

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Displaced Families Are Reshaping Los Angeles’ Housing Market on the Westside Home sales and prices across Los Angeles surged in...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Students Create, Grow and Learn Over the Summer

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

A catalog of programs and classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to...
News

‘Missing Puzzle Piece’: Santa Monica Fire Department Partners with Wise & Healthy Aging

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Support Services Lead to Reduction in Frequent Emergency Calls A collaborative effort between the Santa Monica Fire Department and Wise&Healthy...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Jessica Alba’s “Dream Home” Hits the Market for $19M Amid Split from Cash Warren

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

After 16 Years, the Couple Parts Ways and Prepares to Sell Their Family Estate. Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba and...

Photo: YouTube
News

Golfers Stunned as Plane Lands at Golf Course Instead of Santa Monica Airport

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

No injuries reported after unexpected landing in Pacific Palisades On Friday, a Cessna 172  that was unable to complete its...

Photo: LADWP
News

LADWP Hosts Women’s Career and Wellness Expo to Highlight Utility Jobs

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

IBEW Teams Up with LADWP to Advance Gender Equity in Public Utilities The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...

Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Accountant 2

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

FILM REVIEWTHE ACCOUNTANT 2Rated R124 MinutesReleased April 25th   I’m impressed with The Accountant 2. It’s intelligently written, tightly paced, and...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City’s Hero Faire Returns May 4 With Costumes, Contests, and Community Fun

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

A Whimsical Adventure for Families and Fantasy Fans This Weekend Families, friends, and fantasy fans alike are invited to embrace...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver in Fatal PCH Crash That Killed Four Pepperdine Students Ordered to Stand Trial

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

Man Accused of Driving 104 MPH in Fatal Malibu Crash  Fraser Michael Bohm, 23, was held to answer on four...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR