July 11, 2024

UCLA Student Housing Break-In Leads to Sexual Assault Charges

Photo: LADA

Suspect Faces Up to 25 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Jeffery Brewer Jr. has been charged with breaking into a UCLA student housing apartment occupied by two female exchange students and sexually assaulting one of them on July 5.

“The brutal and violent sexual assault experienced by this survivor at the hands of the alleged suspect is profoundly disturbing and unfathomable and will not be tolerated,” Gascón said. “Our thoughts are with the victims and students during this incredibly challenging time. We are dedicated to ensuring the offender faces appropriate consequences for his actions and that justice is achieved.”

Brewer, 41, is charged with one count of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present. It is further alleged that Brewer committed the sexual assault during the commission of the burglary.

Brewer was arraigned on July 9 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. A preliminary hearing is set for August 13 in Department 31 of the Airport Courthouse.

On July 5, around 1:30 a.m., Brewer allegedly loitered outside a UCLA student housing building before entering one of the residences. He knocked on an apartment door and entered when a student opened it. Brewer left when asked to do so by the student residents.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 2:40 a.m., Brewer allegedly broke into another residence within the same student housing complex, entered one of the student’s bedrooms, and sexually assaulted her.

Brewer is being held on $1.15 million bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, plus six years, in state prison.

The case is being investigated by the University of California Los Angeles Police Department.

