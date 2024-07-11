Enjoy Weekly Concerts Every Thursday Evening Until August 29 at The Culver Steps

Culver City Free Summer Music Series Returns for the Summer

The City of Culver City will host a free summer music series on Thursday evenings at Town Plaza at the Culver Steps. The family-friendly events will run every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until August 29.

Seating for the series is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring small picnic blankets and low-back chairs to designated areas as space permits. The City invites visitors to explore the nearby restaurants in and around the Culver Steps. Alcoholic beverages and smoking are prohibited at the concerts.

Full Lineup:

July 18 – Funk, Soul & Jazz

The Gumbo Brothers featuring JayeNicole

Sonny Green featuring Lester Lands

Top Shelf Brass Band

July 25 – Mariachi

Mariachi Divas “25 Year Anniversary Tour”

August 1 – Latin Music Showcase

A Night with Decibels Studios featuring Carlos Y Charlos, Boleros with Attitude, and Los Angelenos

August 8 – Local Party – Rock & Pop

Eliza Spear

Kicking Giants

The Rusties

August 15 – World Music Discovery

Sadubas

(KCRW) Jeremy Sole’s World Music Discovery

August 22 – Afro Cuban

Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca

August 29 – ROCKnSOUL Party

Tom Kenny & The Hi-Seas

The event is produced by the City of Culver City’s Office of Economic and Cultural Development with support from The Culver Arts Foundation and host venue, The Culver Steps.

Getting to the Event:

The Music Series will take place in Town Plaza at The Culver Steps, located at 9300 Culver Boulevard. Convenient parking is available underneath the complex and at the Cardiff and Ince Parking Structures in Downtown Culver City. The first hour of parking at the Downtown Parking – City of Culver City is free.

Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation or other mobility options, including the City’s Circulator, which connects to the Culver City Expo Station. For assistance, call 310-253-6500 or visit the Culver CityBus website. The City’s Next CCBus App provides real-time bus locations, trip planning, and bus occupancy levels. Attendees are asked not to park in residential areas.



For more information, visit the event webpage.