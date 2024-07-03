July 3, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LACDMH Offers Spectrum of Services for LGBTQIA2-S+

“Am I ready to serve everyone as I think I am?”

Providers of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) ask themselves this question, determined to address their own implicit bias when caring for the LGBTQIA2-S+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual and Two-Spirit) community.

A spectrum of mental health services supporting the mental health, well-being and affirming care are offered, while the department pays keen attention to the constantly changing dynamic of healthcare related to that community’s needs.

To better support the LGBTQIA2-S+ community, the LACDMH has implemented trainings and networks within the facilities that support employee growth.

The first is the LGBTQIA2-S+ Champion Network — a network of clinical and nonclinical staff at all levels and backgrounds that participate in ongoing training and education — identified by a rainbow lanyard as a safe person.

“Study areas of gender and sexuality are dynamic and constantly changing, and keeping up is the key to serving the population,” said riKu Matsuda, Senior Human Relations Consultant for LACDMH.

The second are employee resource groups, workforce employment training and anti-racism, diversity and inclusion training, offered to all staff, clinical and nonclinical providers, of gender affirming care.

“Historically, our communities have not had safe access to traditional institutions. In order to combat that stigma, we want to inform communities that we are here and becoming safer and safer,” Matsuda said.

Discrimination, prejudice, rejection and violence, in addition tofamily rejection, hopelessness, minority stress, trauma and other experiences are only some of the factors that impact people’s ability to access mental healthcare.

“If your daily experience is rejection, then the idea that you have a safe place to go, how would you know? How do you know there are providers that are there for you if you’ve only experienced rejection?” Matsuda said.

“Folks have been told it’s not okay to be who they are. They’ve been told who they are is wrong and they should change. We’re here to provide care and support for those individuals. We have trained clinicians with expertise in all levels of trauma, violence and affirming care,” Matsuda continued.

A recent TransPop study found that adults who are transgender are seven times more likely to contemplate suicide, four times more likely to attempt suicide and eight times more likely to engage in non-suicidal self-injury.


Something as simple as using someone’s affirmed name or pronouns can make a difference, Matsuda said.

“People will say, I don’t know what the big deal with pronouns, or I forget their new name. Using someone’s affirmed name and pronouns are small steps to potentially save someone’s life, or at minimum, make someone’s day,” Matsuda said.

For a detailed list of resources available to the LGBTQIA2-S+ community, visit https://dmh.lacounty.gov/resources/lgbtq-resources.

If you are a victim, or witness of, a hate incident or hate crime, you can report the incident/crime by calling 211. To connect with the LACDMH Mental Health Help Line, call 1-800-854-7771. Dial 988 for suicide and crisis lifeline support.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @culvercitywlanews Summer is back...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Kill Hits Theaters This Weekend: An Action-Packed Thrill Ride on a Runaway Train

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Our Interview with Indian Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Kill is a new film that opens this weekend. It is the...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News

Illegal Fireworks Pose Risks in Los Angeles: Here’s How to Report Violations to Authorities

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Brentwood Community Faces Ongoing Issues, City and County Options for Reporting Fireworks, a hallmark of the Fourth of July holiday,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police and Fire Departments Urge Responsible Celebrations This Fourth of July

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Increased Patrols Targeting Impaired Drivers and Fireworks Violations During Holiday The Culver City Police Department is urging drivers to prioritize...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
News

LACDMH Encourages Residents to Take Action

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

For yourself, for your circle, for your community This spring and early summer, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Seek Help Finding Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Last Seen at Medical Facility; Suffers from Cognitive Impairment The Culver City Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance...

Photo: SMPD
News

DA George Gascón Announces Charges for Vicious Attacks on Two Women and a Teenager

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Jawann Garnett Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault on Santa Monica Beach Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...

Photo: Official
News

Dr. Tim Cottrell Appointed as New Head of Brentwood School

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Cottrell to succeed Dr. Mike Riera in July 2025 Brentwood School’s Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Tim Cottrell as...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Los Angeles County Areas

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

High temperatures in the forecast from July 2 to July 8 The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an...

Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles LGBT Center Condemns Supreme Court Decision on Homelessness

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Grants Pass Decision Criticized for Perpetuating Injustice and Risk for LGBTQ+  The Los Angeles LGBT Center has strongly criticized the...

Photo: Instagram: Kamala Harris
News, politics

Kamala Harris Addresses Concerns Over Biden’s Debate Performance at Brentwood Fundraiser

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

VP Defends Biden’s Contrast with Trump, Despite Post-Debate Criticism Vice President Kamala Harris addressed concerns over President Biden’s recent performance...

Photo: LAHSA
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Los Angeles Homelessness in 2024

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Ask Other Victims, Witnesses to Come Forward in Hollywood Sexual Assault Case

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

Multiple Allegations Against Man Posing as Modeling Agent Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Robbery Victim Rams Getaway Car, Leading to Fatal Crash in Los Angeles

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

Suspects Flee on Foot After Firing at Victim; LAPD Investigates A 21-year-old man was robbed near West Adams Boulevard and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR