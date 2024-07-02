Illegal Fireworks Pose Risks in Los Angeles: Here’s How to Report Violations to Authorities

Brentwood Community Faces Ongoing Issues, City and County Options for Reporting

Fireworks, a hallmark of the Fourth of July holiday, are illegal to possess or use in the City of Los Angeles. The state of California’s website clearly states that it is illegal to sell, transport, or use fireworks that do not carry the “Safe and Sane” seal. It is also illegal to possess or use any fireworks in a community where they are not permitted. The consequences of violating these laws are severe, with a potential fine of up to $50,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

The Brentwood community has had issues with minors lighting fireworks in Barrington Park and, in one instance, tossing a lit firework into a parking garage. The explosion from the firework reportedly caused the building to shake, according to a witness. These incidents have been reported this year since April.

If you have any similar issues with fireworks being used illegally, you do have options. The Los Angeles Police Department has a page on the LAPD website with a form to report fireworks use. The LAPD asks that community members refrain from calling 911 unless the situation presents an imminent danger of fire or injury.



The County of Los Angeles’ page MySafeLA offers another option for reporting such incidents, which accepts video and photos. It is an app called F/X Reporter, which can give additional data to local governments about the use of illegal fireworks.