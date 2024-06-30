July 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Kamala Harris Addresses Concerns Over Biden’s Debate Performance at Brentwood Fundraiser

Photo: Instagram: Kamala Harris

VP Defends Biden’s Contrast with Trump, Despite Post-Debate Criticism

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed concerns over President Biden’s recent performance at the first Presidental Debate at a Pride Month fundraiser hosted by Rob and Michele Reiner in Brentwood earlier this week, as reported by Deadline. The Vice President acknowledged it was not his “finest” hour but emphasized how President Biden was different from Donald Trump.

According to a pool report, Harris had strong words for Donald Trump, naming him a “threat to democracy,” alleging he admires dictators and would misuse the Justice Department against his opponents. She reassured supporters by reiterating the Biden campaign’s stance on the election’s critical nature, stating, “None of that changed because of a day in June.”

Despite efforts to downplay Biden’s recent debate fallout, concerns persist. Pundits criticized Biden after the debate, noting that his voice seemed raspy and that he seemed to be unable to respond to Trump’s accusations and statements. 

After the debate, the New York Times Editorial Board published an editorial calling for Biden to step aside. The editorial said, “The greatest public service [Biden] can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election.”

Former President Barack Obama came to Biden’s defense and said, in a social media post, “Bad debate nights happen. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

One fundraiser was asked about the situation, and Deadline quotes them as saying, “Our risk is that this just causes people not to vote.”

