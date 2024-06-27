Criminal Charges Considered in Connection with Actor Matthew Perry’s Death

Investigation May Link Multiple Individuals to Ketamine Found in Perry’s System

Criminal charges may be filed in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, according to new reports Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Times reported that investigators have linked several individuals to how Perry obtained the drug ketamine, which was found in his system.

Perry, an actor most famous for the television series “Friends” was found in his pool on October 28, “floating face down in the heated end,” as stated in the report at the age of 54.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released an autopsy report late last year that stated Perry died from an overdose of Ketamine. Drowning, coronary artery disease, and the presence of a medication used to treat opioid addiction were listed as potential secondary causes.

Dr. Angelique Campen, an emergency room physician, spoke with KCAL 9 News about the proper use of ketamine in a clinical setting, “It needs to be used under doctor supervision,” said Dr. Campen. “It has to be with a cardiac monitor and oxygen monitor and under the care and supervision of a doctor. When I use ketamine in the emergency department, I use it as a dissociative agent, like if I’m doing a painful procedure on someone.”

The investigation into the ketamine supplied to Perry before his death has reached a point where law enforcement and other agencies see an end in sight. According to law enforcement sources, the U.S. Attorney’s Office may soon be making the decision to press charges against several people in the actor’s death.