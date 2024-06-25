IATSE and AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement on Key Contracts

New Agreement Pending Ratification by Union Members

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement on all issues concerning the Hollywood Basic Agreement and the Videotape Agreement negotiations.

The tentative deal includes new protections around Artificial Intelligence, including language that ensures no employee is required to provide AI prompts in any manner that would result in the displacement of any covered employee.

The tentative agreement is now pending ratification by union members. Members and signatories will have the opportunity to review the agreement in a Detailed Summary, which will be available 2-3 days following this announcement.

A Memorandum of Agreement (M.O.A.) is expected to be released approximately two weeks after this announcement.

Both parties are now focusing on concluding negotiations for the Area Standards Agreement.