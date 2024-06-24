LAPD Seeks Public’s Help in E-Line Train Platform Shooting in West Adams

Victim Identified as 38-Year-Old Juan Garcia, Suspect Fled with Group

LAPD Southwest Area officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 5600 block of West Jefferson Boulevard at the La Cienega/Jefferson E-Line Platform around 7:20 p.m. on Friday. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Juan Garcia, was on a departing E-Line train when a suspect approached and shot him.

The suspect fled the scene with several other males on skateboards, as reported by ABC 7 News. The LAPD’s press release noted that Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced Garcia dead at the scene.

A Metro press release stated, “Violence on the streets that spills over onto our public transit systems is an increasing issue in the Greater Los Angeles area. Metro extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim’s family. The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation.



“The South Bureau Homicide Division is investigating and seeking public assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 786-5111. For non-business hours or weekends, call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, selecting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers program.