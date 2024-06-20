Westfield Century City Announces First Annual Foodie Week Starting Today

Deals and Prix-Fixe Menus Available From June 20th to June 27th

Westfield Century City, a premier outdoor shopping destination in Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first annual Foodie Week. Running from Thursday, June 20th through Thursday, June 27th, the event will feature exclusive deals, prix-fixe menus, and happy hour specials at various eateries throughout the center.

Foodie Week aims to showcase Westfield Century City’s diverse dining options, inviting customers to explore new culinary experiences or revisit old favorites. Over 20 eateries, including popular spots like EATALY, Zinque, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Tocaya Modern Mexican, and Ramen Ochi, will offer special promotions.

Some of the exclusive deals include:

EATALY: Capri offers a $35 prix-fixe lunch and a $45 dinner. La Pizza & La Pasta provides a $26 prix-fixe lunch and a $38 dinner. Terra features a $35 lunch and a $65 dinner.

Zinque: Special happy hour menu with three tapas for $20 and late-night food and drink specials.

True Food Kitchen: A $35 prix-fixe menu with a starter, entree, and dessert, plus $20 select bottles of wine.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: A $65 per person prix-fixe menu, including an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

Cafe Landwer: A $55 prix-fixe brunch for two and a $35 per person dinner.

Hai Di Lao: A $25.99 prix-fixe menu featuring an appetizer and main course.

Hokey Pokey: An ice cream flight with three flavors for $12 (non-dairy option for $13).

For more details on deals and participating eateries, visit Westfield Century City’s website or follow Westfield Century City Mall on Instagram at @westfieldcenturycity.

When: Thursday, June 20th – Thursday, June 27th, 2024 (timing varies per eatery)

Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067