LA County Issues Ocean Water Use Warning for Several Beaches on the First Day of Summer

Elevated Bacterial Levels Prompt Health Advisory for Popular Coastal Spots
Sadly, on the first day of Summer, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning for several local beaches, advising residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean waters at these locations due to elevated bacterial levels.
Affected Beach Areas:
- Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach: Near Will Rogers Tower 18, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.
- Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach: The entire swim area.
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: The entire swim area.
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
- Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.
- Malibu Pier in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: The entire swim area.
- Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach: The entire swim area.
These warnings were issued after recent tests revealed bacterial levels exceeding health standards.
For up-to-date information on beach conditions, residents can call the County’s beach closure hotline, 1-800-525-5662, 24 hours a day. The Public Health website, PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/, has more details and a map of the impacted locations.