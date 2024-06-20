Gun Violence Awareness Month: Culver City Police Urge Safe Firearm Storage

CCPD Offers Free Gun Safety Locks to Prevent Firearm-Related Tragedies

June marks Gun Violence Awareness Month, a critical time for communities to unite in the fight against gun violence.

In 2022, more than 800 people in Los Angeles County lost their lives to firearms, including through homicides, suicides, and accidental shootings. This month and beyond, residents are encouraged to educate themselves on the far-reaching impacts of gun violence and learn how to contribute to prevention efforts.

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is dedicated to reducing gun violence through crime prevention initiatives and firearm safety education. The department conducts crime prevention education, hosts gun buyback events, and provides gun safety locks, ensuring community members have the information and resources to keep their households safe.

CCPD offers free gun safety locks to the public year-round, no questions asked. Proper firearm storage can prevent tragedies. Key practices for safe gun storage include locking the gun, storing it unloaded, and keeping it separate from ammunition. Gun locks, also known as firearm locks or gun cable locks, prevent unauthorized use of firearms. These locks and educational materials on gun safety are available for free at the Culver City Police Department, located at 4040 Duquesne Avenue.