Early Morning Armed Robbery Near Culver City ATM: Police Seek Information

Photo: Facebook

Two Suspects Flee Scene After Victim Is Threatened with Rifle and Robbed

Officers responded to a robbery report early Thursday morning, June 20, at approximately 1:19 a.m. on the 5600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. The robbery had occurred just five minutes prior, and officers contacted the victim upon their arrival.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim had used an ATM at 1:10 a.m. on the 5600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. After withdrawing cash, the victim was approached by two suspects while walking back to his vehicle. One suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early twenties, brandished a black semi-automatic rifle and demanded money, stating, “Give me the money. Give me the cash.” In fear for his safety, the victim threw the money on the ground.

The armed suspect then demanded more money and the victim’s cell phone. When the victim did not produce additional items, the suspect instructed the victim to get in his car. The victim did not comply, prompting both suspects to flee the scene.

The suspects, described as two Hispanic males in their late teens to early twenties, remain at large. The armed suspect carried a black rifle. The amount of money taken was reported to be $120.

The Culver City Police Department urges anyone with information about the robbery to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org. Alternatively, tips can be provided to the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

in News
