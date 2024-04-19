Groundlings Summer Improv Classes Open April 2

A summer of improvisation is around the corner at The Groundlings.

Three months of summer class offerings for teens will be available for registration on April 2, an exciting time of the year for the nonprofit that is currently celebrating its 50th year anniversary.

“We are hitting the ground running with our summer teen classes. We fill our school and book three months of classes all at once. We get students from all over the country who come specifically for those teen classes — spots fill up fast,” said Allain Rochel, Education Director at The Groundlings.

Teen ages 10-13 and 14-18 are introduced to the unique style that comprises The Groundlings and its pedigree of alumni that have found success in Hollywood and on shows like Saturday Night Live.

Teen Drop-Ins give students an introduction to improv and acting. Week-long Teen Improv Camps are lively and fun for students of all experience levels, while Teen Pro offers more focused improv training for more experienced young actors or improvisors. Teen Camps and Teen Pro classes include an open class for friends and family to watch on the last day.

The Groundlings offers quarterly diversity scholarship for teens. To be considered, applications are due in May. More information can be found here: Groundlings.com/Scholarships.

During the month of April, The Groundlings is hosting master classes taught by industry professionals on a huge variety of topics. New classes are posted every Tuesday at 1 p.m. More information can be found here: Groundlings.com/School.

Register for all Teen Improv Classes starting April 2 here: Groundlings.com/Teens.