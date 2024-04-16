April 17, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announces Charges In Brutal Venice Sexual Assaults

Photo: Vimeo

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced charges against Anthony Francisco Jones for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Venice Canals neighborhood on April 6.

District Attorney Gascón expressed deep outrage and condemnation for the brutal sexual assaults, stating that such acts have no place in society and will not be tolerated. He reassured the public that his office is fully committed to vigorously prosecuting the individual responsible for these crimes to ensure justice for the victims. He added that these crimes were the most brutal rapes that he had ever seen. 

Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, also condemned sexual assault, commending the Los Angeles Police Department and District Attorney Gascón’s office for their swift and diligent efforts in investigating the matter and bringing forth charges. She expressed sympathy for the survivors whose lives have been forever altered by the trauma they endured.

Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi praised the officers and specialized detectives involved in the case for their dedication to public safety. He also thanked the Venice community for their participation in helping to apprehend the perpetrator.

Anthony Francisco Jones, born on September 12, 1994, faces multiple charges, including forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force, mayhem, torture, attempted murder, and sodomy by use of force. It is alleged that Jones committed the sexual assaults during the course of a kidnapping against multiple victims and inflicted great bodily injury on them.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dept. 30 at the Airport Courthouse. The People are recommending that Jones be held on no bail. If convicted as charged, he could face life in prison.

The case is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

in News, Real Estate
