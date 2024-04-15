Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season.

The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning Champion titles in girls’ and boys’ basketball, and dominating third and fourth grade girls’ and boys’ basketball games are the same coaches heading the Mariner Sports Camps this summer.

The wins are crucial as they speak to the tenacity of the coaches and their dedication to student athletes at Saint Monica. Open to the wider community, the weekly summer sports camps offer student athletes a chance to behold game-winning spirit.

Starting June 24, the state-of-the-art gymnasium and facilities will be open for co-ed athletes entering grades three to eight, focusing on the fundamentals of basketball, cheer, soccer and volleyball.

“We’re excited for student athletes to check out our camps and campus this summer, meet our head coaches, and start planning ahead for what sports they want to play and where they want to attend middle and high school,” said Kaitlen Murphy, director of marketing communications at the school.

Saint Monica Preparatory offers Core Prep Academy where 6th, 7th and 8th graders take academic classes in a traditional setting, while elevating their game and character through supplemental training and life skills programs.

Camps run until August 9 weekly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $425 per week. Early arrival and late pickup may be available at an additional cost. To learn more about the camps, visit https://www.saintmonicaprep.org/camps.