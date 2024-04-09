Police Probing Trio of Incidents in Topanga Canyon, Culver City, and Redondo Beach

Grim Discoveries Across City Launch Investigation into Three Different Deaths

Police responded to three separate grim discoveries on Monday morning in different parts of the city: Topanga Canyon, Culver City, and Redondo Beach. These discoveries launched investigations into multiple incidents that are believed to be connected, as stated in a social media press release on Twitter.

Around 7:35 a.m., officers from the Topanga area were called to the 6200 block of Variel Avenue following a radio call regarding a body found at the location. Valley Bureau Homicide detectives were promptly dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation.

As detectives delved into the circumstances surrounding the discovery, they started to suspect two additional incidents that had occurred earlier in the morning were connected. One involved two young children on the 405 Freeway, while the other was a traffic collision in Redondo Beach. An infant was found dead in the traffic lanes of the 405, on the border between Culver City and the city of Los Angeles, and a second child, nine years of age, was found nearby and transported to a local hospital, as reported by NBC News.

The second traffic fatality was on Pacific Coast Highway, and an adult woman was found dead at the scene of a crash into a tree, according to KTLA News.

Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are currently collaborating with the California Highway Patrol to investigate the incident involving the children, believing it to be linked to the homicide scene in Topanga. Additionally, they are working alongside the Redondo Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office to ascertain if the Redondo Beach scene is related to the homicide on Variel Avenue.

At this juncture, this is the extent of the information being disclosed. LAPD’s Media Relations Division has assured that as additional information is confirmed and becomes available, it will be promptly released.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for anyone with any information or footage of the incident on the freeway to come forward. You can contact them at the Major Crimes Southern Unit at 323-644-9550.