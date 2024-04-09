April 9, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Performing Arts Workshops Welcomes Array of Campers

For children interested in musical and theater arts, Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer: four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week variety camps across its seven Los Angeles locations. 

This summer, PAW Musical Theater camps center around preparing students to present A Barbie Dream Musical; Greatest Showman; Matilda the Musical; or Mary Poppins. Parents often couple a two-week musical theater session with a one-week camp in areas such as actor’s reel, debate, guitar, photography, poetry slam, stage effects makeup, and more, depending on the interest of the child. 

Cheryl Appleman, founder and president, said PAW is the ultimate arts experience for kids. 

“Performing Arts Workshop is proud to offer a child-friendly approach to the performing arts. Our camp is not just for kids who want to be on stage, our goal is to offer an inclusive, well-rounded arts experience which introduces a child to new passions within the arts including delving into special effects makeup, photography, music, and even language arts like poetry slam and debate. There’s something for everyone here!”

From ages 5 to 14, PAW camps are designed with the child in mind and auditions are not required. 

“We take anyone who signs up as long as they are in our age range. Over the first few days of camp, our teachers work with the kids to gauge their strengths and comfort levels. On the third day of camp, the campers are assigned a role based on what they would be most comfortable playing. They never have to experience not getting a part they read for, every child feels that we’re building and bolstering their self-confidence, rather than tearing it down,” Appleman said.  

PAW was awarded L.A. Parent Magazine’s Best After School Program, Best Summer Camp and Best Live Children’s Theater. 

To schedule your summer of performing arts, visit https://www.performingartsworkshops.com. Tuition rates, scholarships and financial assistance are available.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Police Probing Trio of Incidents in Topanga Canyon, Culver City, and Redondo Beach

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Grim Discoveries Across City Launch Investigation into Three Different Deaths Police responded to three separate grim discoveries on Monday morning...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Opportunities for Growth, Creativity and Learning

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

A catalog of arts classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to explore...
News

Get a Taste of Harvard-Westlake This Summer

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Harvard-Westlake School is inviting students to a summer filled with academic enrichment, artistic enrichment and athletic development during its summer...
News

Music Legend Light Up Long Beach’s Carpenter Center This Spring

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Long Beach’s Carpenter Center is home to must-see performances this spring with the legendary Broadway star Lucie Arnaz on May...

Photo: YouTube
News

Brick Throwing Woman Charged with 12 Counts of Vandalism in Los Angeles and Santa Monica

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

District Attorney Gascón Condemns “Reckless and Destructive Behavior” Lisa Jones has been charged with 12 counts of vandalism for allegedly...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Lane Closures Expected on Century Blvd and Ground Transportation Construction at LAX

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Motorists and Travelers Advised of Impacts on Traffic and Airport Access Beginning Monday, April 8 at 7 AM through Friday,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

California Launches Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan to Foster Homeownership

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Innovative Program Provides Down Payment Assistance for First-Time Homebuyers The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) has opened submissions for the...

Photo: NASA.com
News

Total Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across North America on Monday, April 8

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Celestial Event Requires Safety Precautions, Once in 20-Year Event On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will darken the...
News, Video

(Video) Director Arkasha Stevenson and Star Nell Tiger Free at Beyond Fest Q&A for the Screening of The First Omen

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Co-writer, First-Time Director, and Star of Horror Film The First Omen talk about the film. @American Cinematheque @20th Century Studios...

Photo: Getty Photos
Food & Drink, News

Cal-Maine Foods Discloses Avian Influenza Detection, Halts Production, Destroys Chickens

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Largest U.S. Egg Producer Takes Action After Avian Flu Detected in Texas Facility Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the largest producer of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Successfully De-Escalate Situation with Agitated Man at Local Motel

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Officers Use Crisis Negotiation Skills to Calm an Individual in Mental Health Crisis Culver City Police Department officers responded to...

Photo: A24
News

A24 Hosts Special Screening for Alex Garland’s Electrifying Film Civil War in Los Angeles

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Star-Studded Event Features Cast and Crew Ahead of Nationwide Release A24, the independent film production company, hosted a special screening...

Photo: Instagram: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coucou, the Casual Yet Elegant French Restaurant, Expands to West Hollywood

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Venice’s Delicious Eatery Opens New Location with Exciting Menu Additions By Dolores Quintana As we reported earlier this year, Coucou,...

Photo: Facebook
News

99 Cents Only Stores to Wind Down Operations, Close Stores

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Discount Retailer Announces Liquidation Plan Discount retailer 99 Cents Only Stores LLC has announced plans to wind down its business...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin Hosts Wildfire Insurance Town Hall

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Join Experts to Discuss Wildfire Response, Insurance Challenges Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, representing California’s 42nd district, is set to host an...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR