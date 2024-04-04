April 5, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

99 Cents Only Stores to Wind Down Operations, Close Stores

Photo: Facebook

Discount Retailer Announces Liquidation Plan

Discount retailer 99 Cents Only Stores LLC has announced plans to wind down its business operations, marking the end of an era for the chain. The company has entered into an agreement with Hilco Global to liquidate merchandise and sell off fixtures and equipment at its 371 store locations, with sales expected to commence on April 5, 2024.

The decision to wind down operations comes after years of challenges in the retail sector, compounded by the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mike Simoncic, 99 Cents Only Stores’ interim chief executive officer, expressed regret over the outcome, citing various factors, including shifting consumer demand, inflationary pressures, and other macroeconomic headwinds.

Despite efforts to explore alternatives, including a thorough analysis of all available options, the company determined that an orderly wind-down was the best way to maximize the value of its assets.

Chris Wells, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, has been appointed Chief Restructuring Officer to facilitate the wind-down process. Simoncic will step down as Interim CEO.

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC operates stores in California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. It offers a wide range of merchandise at discounted prices. The company’s decision to wind down operations marks the end of an era for the popular discount retailer.

For more information about 99 Cents Only Stores, visit their website at http://www.99only.com/.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: A24
News

A24 Hosts Special Screening for Alex Garland’s Electrifying Film Civil War in Los Angeles

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Star-Studded Event Features Cast and Crew Ahead of Nationwide Release A24, the independent film production company, hosted a special screening...

Photo: Instagram: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coucou, the Casual Yet Elegant French Restaurant, Expands to West Hollywood

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Venice’s Delicious Eatery Opens New Location with Exciting Menu Additions By Dolores Quintana As we reported earlier this year, Coucou,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin Hosts Wildfire Insurance Town Hall

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Join Experts to Discuss Wildfire Response, Insurance Challenges Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, representing California’s 42nd district, is set to host an...

Photo: YouTube Screenshot
News

Woman Arrested for Smashing Car Windshields with Bricks Across Los Angeles County

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

30-Year-Old Woman Faces Charges of Felony Vandalism Following Spate of Attacks The Westside of Los Angeles can breathe a sigh...

Photo: KCRW
Dining, Food & Drink, News

KCRW’s Good Food 2024 Pie Contest: Bake Your Way to Glory

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Join the Ultimate Baking Showdown at UCLA Bakers all over the city are invited to test their skills and potentially...

Photo: MLS
News

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Faces Preservation Vote in Los Angeles City Council

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Debate Over Designating Actress’s Last Home Historical Landmark Intensifies Marilyn Monroe is a beloved icon, but the neighborhood where one...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Provides Free Gun Safety Locks to Combat Accidental Shootings

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Initiative Aims to Reduce Tragic Incidents Involving Firearms In a bid to tackle the public health crisis of gun violence,...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Metro Completes Tunneling for D Line Subway Extension in Los Angeles

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Major Construction Milestone Connects Downtown and West LA The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has reached a significant...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @culvercitywlanews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: Caltrans District 7
News

Caltrans Reopens I-405 Off-Ramps in Sepulveda Pass After Sinkhole Repair

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Commuters Can Navigate Freely as Off-Ramps Resume Operation Commuters in the Sepulveda Pass area can breathe a sigh of relief...

Photo: Courtesy of Masters of Taste
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Finest Food and Drink for a Charitable Cause at the Masters of Taste 2024

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

L.A.’s Premier Food and Beverage Festival in Support of Union Station Homeless Services It is once again time for Masters...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City PD Hosts Community Meeting on Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) Report

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Join the Dialogue on Police Accountability and Transparency The Culver City Police Department is inviting the community to participate in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Controller Warns of Proposed Drastic Measures to Address Budget Crisis

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Controller Reveals City’s Startling Proposal to Counter Looming Budget Deficit. Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Meijia released a budget deficit update...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Apprehend Burglary Suspect, Recover Stolen Items

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Return of Victim’s Belongings The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) apprehended a burglary suspect...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR