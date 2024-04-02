Culver City PD Hosts Community Meeting on Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) Report

Join the Dialogue on Police Accountability and Transparency

The Culver City Police Department is inviting the community to participate in a crucial dialogue regarding the findings of the 2023 Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) Report. The meeting will take place at the Mike Balkman Council Chambers, 9770 Culver Boulevard, on Thursday, April 4th, 2024, commencing at 6:30 pm.

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual option will be available via Webex. The Webex link will be accessible on the Culver City Police Department’s website under the “Events” section starting April 4th, 2024.

The 2023 RIPA Report, along with additional information, is available on the Culver City Police Department’s website at culvercitypd.org.

This meeting provides an opportunity for community members to engage with law enforcement officials and contribute to constructive discourse regarding the RIPA Report’s implications and potential future actions.