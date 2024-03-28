March 29, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department Responds to Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving MTA Bus

Photo: Youtube: Screenshot KTLA 5 News

Firefighters and Paramedics Assess 14 Individuals, Transport Several to Hospital

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters and paramedics responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday involving an MTA bus, according to an LAFD alert. Thankfully, no entrapment was reported. 

The incident prompted emergency personnel to evaluate at least 14 individuals. Among those assessed were occupants of the bus and individuals in other vehicles involved in the collision. 

Following the assessments, three individuals were transported to a medical facility in moderate condition, while six others were transported in fair condition. The ages and genders of these individuals remain unknown. Additionally, a number of individuals declined ambulance transport to a hospital after receiving on-scene assessments by medical responders.

According to Los Angeles County Metro spokesperson Jose Ubaldo, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, a 210 bus “was struck by a vehicle as part of a four-vehicle accident involving a reportedly intoxicated driver.” Ubaldo added, “A bus operator and one passenger were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and ten other passengers reported more minor injuries.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles County Braces for Heavy Rain, Snow, and Possible Thunderstorms Over Weekend

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Alerts for Flooding and Possible Tornado  According to the latest reports from the National Weather Service...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Men Charged in Murder of Sidney Barrett Morris at L.A. Live Restaurant

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

DA Gascón Announces Charges; LAPD Chief Choi Expresses Condolences.  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced murder charges Tuesday...

Photo: Official
News

Cantonese Dim Sum Master Chef Tony Opens Hollywood Dim Sum at TCL Chinese Theatre

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Experience Exquisite Dim Sum Creations in the Heart of Hollywood 97 years after its founding, the TCL Chinese Theatre will...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fleurs et Sel Bakery Opens Storefront in West Adams, Welcomes Customers Three Days a Week

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Indulge in Freshly Baked Cookies at the New West Adams Location Fleurs et Sel Bakery, known for its delectable cookies...

Photo One - Instagram Sweet Lady Jane
News

Easter Specials Guide: Brunch Spots, Desserts, and More in West Los Angeles

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Discover the Best Easter Eats and Treats in LA for Your Holiday Celebration Easter is almost here, so here are...
News, Video

(Video) Director Adam Wingard Talks About His Influences While Making GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Director Adam Wingard Talks About His Influences While Making GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE at the Beyond Fest Screening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Attorney for Sean “Diddy” Combs Denounces Investigation as “Witch Hunt”

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

Legal Representative Criticizes Probe Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Inquiry An attorney representing Sean “Diddy” Combs criticized the investigation into the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department to Conduct High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Operation

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

Operation Targets Hazardous Traffic Violations on the West End The Culver City Police Department announced plans to conduct a high...

Photo: Facebook
News

Historic Union Contract Ratified by Thousands of Hotel Workers At 34 Hotels

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

UNITE HERE Local 11 Negotiates Agreement Ensuring Wage Increases  Hotel workers, who spearheaded the largest hotel strike in modern U.S....

Photo: Human Rights Campaign
News

Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles Dinner Celebrates LGBTQ+ Advocacy and Unity

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

Notable Figures Gathered to Champion LGBTQ+ Rights and Combat Discrimination By Aneesha Pappy  The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

California Bars and Nightclubs Must Offer Drug Testing Devices Starting July 1

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

New Law Mandates License Holders to Provide Drug Testing Kits to Patrons Beginning July 1, establishments with Type 48 licenses...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Opinion: West Los Angeles Needs to Care about Veteran Homelessness

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

By Kelly Kravchuk  Veteran homelessness is a public health concern that impacts my West Los Angeles community. As a USC...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City City Council Recap: Bruce Lee Alley, Historical Discrimination Study, Women’s History Month

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

Council Deliberates on Racial Equity, Infrastructure Upgrades, and Fire Department Strategic Plan The Culver City Council convened its latest session...

Photo: Facebook
News

Federal Agents Raid Property Linked to Music Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs In Holmby Hills

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

Authorities Conduct Searches in Los Angeles as Part of Ongoing Sex Trafficking Probe Federal agents from the Department of Homeland...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Biden Signs Government Funding Bill with Ban on Pride Flags at Embassies

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

White House Vows Repeal Amid Controversy Over LGBTQ Provision President Biden signed a huge government funding package on Saturday, which...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR