Los Angeles Fire Department Responds to Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving MTA Bus

Firefighters and Paramedics Assess 14 Individuals, Transport Several to Hospital

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters and paramedics responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday involving an MTA bus, according to an LAFD alert. Thankfully, no entrapment was reported.

The incident prompted emergency personnel to evaluate at least 14 individuals. Among those assessed were occupants of the bus and individuals in other vehicles involved in the collision.

Following the assessments, three individuals were transported to a medical facility in moderate condition, while six others were transported in fair condition. The ages and genders of these individuals remain unknown. Additionally, a number of individuals declined ambulance transport to a hospital after receiving on-scene assessments by medical responders.

According to Los Angeles County Metro spokesperson Jose Ubaldo, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, a 210 bus “was struck by a vehicle as part of a four-vehicle accident involving a reportedly intoxicated driver.” Ubaldo added, “A bus operator and one passenger were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and ten other passengers reported more minor injuries.”