Easter Specials Guide: Brunch Spots, Desserts, and More in West Los Angeles

Discover the Best Easter Eats and Treats in LA for Your Holiday Celebration

Easter is almost here, so here are some tips about where to find brunch, special Easter desserts, cute treats, ingredients for a great Easter meal, and more. 

Artelice Pâtisserie will have special Easter sweets, as they do for every holiday. The different types haven’t been announced yet, but judging from the video posted on social media, there is a cute chick, eggs, a bird’s nest, and an adorable and delicious bunny. The special edition Easter pastries will be available starting on Friday.

Herd & Grace, located at 11021 W Pico Boulevard, B in West Los Angeles, has premium meats for your Easter weekend celebration. Their team will help you find the best products for your event. Plus, if you want to feed a crowd, they have got Briskets and Tri Tips on sale this week. Check out the special pricing for the very best cuts that you can pick up at their store. These specials are also available online and you can order here.

Pure Black Barley Fed Brisket 20lbs – $109.99

Mayura Station Wagyu Brisket 14lbs – $149.99

Black Opal F1 Wagyu Tri Tip 3lbs – $44.99

Ardor by Chef John Fraser, the signature restaurant at The West Hollywood EDITION, invites families and loved ones to gather in the lush, greenery-filled dining room and jungle-esque outdoor patio for a multi-course, vegetable-forward brunch. Inspired by the flavors and produce of Spring, this brunch will feature a dessert garden, a carving station, an omelet station, and a series of shareable starters for $130.

The menu features a selection of starters for the table, including the famed Milk Bread, Oysters & Seafood, Local Cheese and Charcuterie, and Farmers Market Fruits and Vegetables, served with Ardor’s signature hummus and Paprika Vinaigrette. The brunch will continue with selections from the Chef’s table, including local hen Eggs prepared to your preference and a carving board of Hibachi Grilled Lamb and Charred Local Carrots. Each guest will choose from entrees that highlight local vegetables, including Short Rib Fried Rice, Sweet Potato Curry, King Crab Pasta, Steak Frites, Aleppo Crusted Shrimp, Waffle Fried Chicken, WeHo Goddess salad, and the Ardor Burger. Finally, the restaurant will present a dessert garden of indulgent confections with Chocolate Easter Eggs, Macarons, Carrot Cakes, Assorted Cookies, Pineapple Upside Down Cakes, Fruit Tarts, and more. Book your reservation on OpenTable.

Sweet Rose Creamery’s Easter Egg Bon Bons – Available March 27-31

Hop into the Brentwood Country Mart and Main Street shops for these cute treats featuring Cookies & Cream ice cream dipped in pastel-colored white chocolate. They’re available for purchase individually or in boxes of four and can be ordered for pickup or delivery through Sweet Rose Creamery’s website

Sweet Lady Jane is taking Easter orders until 10:00 a.m. on March 30th. You can place your order for our special edition Easter Nest Cake in one of two ways. Visit any one of their locations to place your pre-order any time during business hours. You can also email the location nearest you with the details of your order, and they will email you an invoice payable online. These are the email addresses for each location:

montana@sljbakeries.com
beverlyhills@sljbakeries.com
encino@sljbakeries.com
calabasas@sljbakeries.com

Easter Brunch At Esters –  March 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A reminder that Esters Wine Shop & Bar is opening an hour early for this very special holiday brunch. Enjoy Tortilla Española, Waffles, and more, while starting at noon, there will be a Live Jazz Trio and Rosé Champagne Flights! Walk-ins are welcome, but make a reservation to guarantee a spot.

Huckleberry’s Cakes For Any Occasion – Available for Pickup & Delivery
Whether it’s a birthday, baby or bridal shower, graduation, or dinner party, Huckleberry’s Pastry Chef/Partner Laurel Almerinda and her team bake up the loveliest layer cakes.

This rustic Farmers’ Market Berry & Cream Naked Layer Cake is always a show-stopper, while a Vanilla Sprinkle or Triple Chocolate Layer Cake (both available gluten-free) is classic. Seasonal offerings include a Coconut Passionfruit Cake layered with toasted coconut Bavarian cream and passionfruit glaze.

Easter Brunch – Sunday, March 31, from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
LouLou’s is the perfect place to celebrate Easter with friends and family with DJs and live performers and their famous Unlimited Brunch Buffet. Easter specials include “Le Gigot D’agneau,” a 7-hour roast leg of lamb, dauphine potato, flageolet beans, Deviled Eggs, and Easter-themed cocktails—$ 69 per guest.

Water Grill
Celebrate Good Friday or Easter at Water Grill with several fish dishes traditionally eaten during Lent. Dish highlights include farmed New Zealand king salmon served with heirloom carrots and vadouvan curry butter; Wild Ross Sea Chilean Sea bass, complete with butternut squash gnocchi and sage brown butter; wild Mexican swordfish, featuring a la plancha with spaghetti squash and tapenade; and more. For more information or reservations, visit watergrill.com/sm.

Easter Dining at Meat On OceanCelebrate
Easter this year with a hand-cut prime Colorado rack of lamb at Meat On Ocean. This top-quality meat grade is cooked with seasoned butter and served with tandoori carrots, tomato chutney, and cilantro yogurt for $63. Like the steaks that Meat On Ocean serves, the prime Colorado rack of lamb is dry-aged for at least 30 days and butchered in-house, resulting in a deliciously rich flavor and buttery texture. For reservations, visit meatonocean.com.

News

Former Beverly Hills Therapist Indicted for Alleged Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

March 24, 2024

Read more
March 24, 2024

Suspect Faces Federal Charges Following Investigation into Online Activity A former licensed marriage and family therapist based in Beverly Hills...

