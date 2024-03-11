Culver City Takes Action with Soft Story Retrofit Program for Seismic Safety

Community Meeting Set to Unveil Details of Initiative

The Soft Story Retrofit Program, a crucial initiative mandated by the City Council in 2021 (Ordinance No. 2021-013, CCMC 15.02.500), has been set in motion to address the seismic vulnerabilities of existing wood-framed buildings with soft, weak, or open-front (SWOF) wall lines. This building type has been identified as prone to significant damage, including potential collapse, in the event of a strong earthquake.

Following a comprehensive citywide visual building survey, multi-story, wood-framed buildings with SWOF wall lines were identified, leading to the issuance of Notices to Comply with Priority I and Priority II designated properties. Properties falling under the Priority I and Priority II categories are those containing five or more units.

The City of Culver City Building Safety Division is organizing a community informational meeting to elucidate the details of the Soft Story Seismic Retrofit program. This initiative aims to enhance the seismic resilience of buildings and ensure the safety of residents in the face of potential earthquakes.

Community Informational Meeting Details:

Date: March 14, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Attend via Webex or in person at City Hall, Patacchia Conference Room, 1st Floor, 9770 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Residents and property owners are encouraged to participate and learn about the Soft Story Seismic Retrofit program’s objectives, requirements, and overall process. The meeting offers a valuable opportunity for community members to ask questions and gain insights into the retrofitting initiative.

For additional information, please visit the City of Culver City’s Seismic Retrofit Program – Soft Story “SWOF” webpage. Questions can also be directed to the Building Safety Division at (310) 253-5800 or via email at Retrofit@culvercity.org.