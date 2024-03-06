Rev Up Your Run: Screenland 5K Takes Over Culver City for an Unforgettable Weekend

Culver City’s Annual 5K Run/Walk Brings Fun, Celebrities, and Community Spirit.

Culver City is gearing up for the annual Screenland 5K Run/Walk, set to unfold on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, coinciding with the glamour of Academy Award Sunday. The event aims to raise funds for youth sports and various programs in the community.

Race Day Details:

When: Sunday, March 10th, 2024, starting at 8:30 AM

Where: Downtown Culver City

The Screenland 5K promises a vibrant atmosphere, with still-available tickets disappearing fast. To secure your spot, register for the Screenland 5K and join the runners for a scenic journey through the heart of Culver City.

Saturday, March 9th, 2024: Olympic Saturday at Ivy Station 1:00 PM: Health & Fitness Expo, packet pickup, activities, onsite registration (if avail.) 2:00 PM: Olympic Torch Relay 2:30 PM: Celebrity Charity Trike Race heats 4:00 PM: Expo ends



Don’t forget to spring forward for Daylight Savings Time!

Race Day Sunday at Ivy Station 5:00 AM: Streets closed to all vehicular traffic 7:00 AM: Play Streets: Recreate on car-free streets 7:30 AM: Health & Fitness Expo: Packet pickup, activities, onsite registration (if avail.) 8:30 AM: LIVE DJ Mel & Community Flashmob Barbie Macarena street dancing 8:50 AM: Play Streets ends … and more, culminating in the Awards Ceremony at 10:40 AM.



Street Closure Information:

Prepare for street closures from 5 AM to 12 PM on the event day. Be aware of towings for vehicles parked on the route at 5 AM. Streets around Culver Blvd., Overland, and Venice will be affected. Residents can obtain permits for parking on permitted streets.

If you have questions or need more information, contact the Screenland 5K event organizers at (562) 234-6821 or via email.

Traveling Tips:

Consider using Culver CityBus or alternative mobility options to reach the event. The City’s Circulator connects Downtown to the Culver City ELine (Expo) Station, offering convenience for attendees. Plan your trip by calling (310) 253-6500, visiting the Culver CityBus website, or using the Next CCBus app for real-time updates.

The Screenland 5K is proudly sponsored by the City of Culver City and promises a weekend of fitness, entertainment, and community spirit. Don’t miss out on this exciting annual event that supports local programs and brings people together for a good cause.