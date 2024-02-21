Indulge Your Cookie Cravings and Support Local Scouts: Girl Scout Cookie® Sales Now Open

Multiple Ways to Purchase Iconic Cookies and Make a Difference

You can satisfy your Girl Scout Cookie® cravings this season either online or in person, ensuring you support local Girl Scouts in Greater Los Angeles on their mission to make a positive impact. Whether you prefer purchasing in person at a booth or using the mobile app, your indulgence in these iconic cookies contributes to a worthy cause.

You can use the handy Cookie Locator to identify local troops selling cookies online or locate nearby cookie booth sales. Girl Scout cookie booths provide a storefront option for the scouts’ cookie business, often positioned in front of local grocery stores or markets for in-person purchases. Local markets like Vicente Foods, Bob’s Market, Vons, Bristol Farms, Pavilions, and Trader Joe’s have Scouts booths, as do Super Domestic Coffee, Leelanau, and other businesses.

You can also text “Cookies” to 59618.

Whether you’re treating yourself, your family, friends, or co-workers, consider extending the generosity by donating Girl Scout Cookies to first responders, the military, local charities, and other deserving organizations.

Don’t miss the chance to stock up on a few extra boxes and stow them in the freezer, anticipating the next Girl Scout Cookie season – an annual occurrence from January to mid-March in Greater Los Angeles.