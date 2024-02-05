Culver City Issues Evacuation Warning Amidst Storm Perils for Culver Crest Neighborhood

Culver Crest Area Residents Urged to Prepare as Local Emergency Declared

As inclement weather conditions persist, Culver City authorities have declared a local emergency and issued an evacuation warning for specific areas within the Culver Crest neighborhood, citing an increased risk of mudslides.

Understanding Evacuation Warning vs. Evacuation Order

An evacuation warning signifies the need for residents to prepare for departure, gathering family, pets, essential items, and crucial documents while awaiting further instructions from local officials. On the other hand, an evacuation order mandates immediate evacuation, emphasizing the potential danger to life. As of now, there is no evacuation order in effect.

Earlier on Monday, reports of mudflows were documented behind two homes along Cranks Road and one home along Flaxton Street.

Areas Under Evacuation Warning (In Effect from 3 p.m., Monday, February 5, to 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, February 6):

Cranks Road (Tellefson Road to St James Drive) (10600 and 10700 blocks)

Tellefson Road (Cranks Road to Stubbs Lane) (5712 – 5825)

Ranch Road (Tellefson Road to Cranks Road) (10600 and 10700 blocks)

Stubbs Lane (entirety) (10700 block)

Lugo Way (entirety) (10700 block)

Youngworth Road (Ranch Road to Flaxton Street) (10600 block)

Flaxton Street (Youngworth Road to Drakewood Ave) (10600 block)

Drakewood Avenue (Ranch Road to Northgate Street) (10600 block)

Bernardo Road (Tellefson Road to terminus) (10800 block)

Residents in the warned areas are urged to heed instructions from emergency responders and make preparations, including gathering essentials and important documents, in case an evacuation order is issued.

An emergency shelter is available at:

Veterans Memorial Complex – Multipurpose Room

4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City.

Read the full proclamation of the local emergency here.