James Beard Foundation Unveils Semifinalists for 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards

Awards to Recognize Culinary Excellence and Commitment to Equity

The James Beard Foundation proudly unveiled the semifinalists for the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards, presented by Capital One. These prestigious awards, established in 1990 and first granted in 1991, acknowledge outstanding talent and accomplishments in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and the broader food system. The Foundation places a strong emphasis on recognizing individuals who showcase commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture fostering overall well-being.

Nominees for the various categories will be disclosed on Wednesday, April 3, creating anticipation for the culminating moment at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony scheduled for Monday, June 10. The ceremony will take place at the iconic Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The 2024 semifinalists span 22 categories, reflecting the diverse and dynamic landscape of the culinary world. For a sneak peek at the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists, see the list below. Among the list are some of the restaurants that are located on the West Side of Los Angeles or are fascinating enough to be mentioned here.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Hotville Chicken, and DulanVILLE, Inglewood, CA

Outstanding Chef presented by Hilton

Jeremy Fox, Birdie G’s, Santa Monica, CA

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Nicole Rucker, Fat + Flour, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Hospitality presented by American Airlines

Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Bar

Esters Wine Shop & Bar, Santa Monica, CA

Best Chef: California

Diego Argoti, Poltergeist, Los Angeles, CA

Alex Garcia and Elvia Huerta, Evil Cooks, Los Angeles, CA

Alfonso “Poncho” Martinez, Poncho’s Tlayudas, Los Angeles, CA

Lord Maynard Llera, Kuya Lord, Los Angeles, CA

For more information about the James Beard Foundation and the awards, visit www.jamesbeard.org.