75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: “The Bear” Carries Away the Most Awards, GLAAD Receives Governor’s Award

FX’s “The Bear Sweeps,” GLAAD Honored for LGBTQ Advocacy at Star-Studded Ceremony

Tonight at Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, the delayed 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony was finally held, and the awards were announced. FX’s “The Bear” took home the most awards, winning in ten categories. “BEEF” and “The Last of Us” followed closely with eight awards each, and Succession succeeded with six awards.

GLAAD was awarded the Governor’s Award for the organization’s LGBTQ advocacy. The Governor’s Award honors profound, transformational, and long-lasting contributions to television.

Ayo Edebiri accepts the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “The Bear” at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

The event was hosted by Anthony Anderson and executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannie Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment. The telecast featured awards in 26 Emmy categories, plus the Governor’s Award, presented by top talent from some of television’s most acclaimed programs. Presenters, cast reunions, and surprise guests included Christina Applegate, Tichina Arnold, Jason Bateman, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Bracco, Connie Britton, Quinta Brunson, Carol Burnett, Tisha Campbell, Justin Chambers, Stephen Colbert, Dame Joan Collins, Jon Cryer, Ted Danson, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Peter Dinklage, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Calista Flockhart, Jodie Foster, Greg Germann, Marla Gibbs, Brett Goldstein, Kelsey Grammer, Arsenio Hall, Jon Hamm, Katherine Heigl, Taraji P. Henson, Tom Hiddleston, Glenn Howerton, Michael Imperioli, Ken Jeong, Martin Lawrence, Natasha Lyonne, Peter MacNicol, Dylan McDermott, Rob McElhenney, Joel McHale, Kaitlin Olson, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Carl Anthony Payne II, Rhea Perlman, James Pickens Jr., Amy Poehler, Ellen Pompeo, Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, John Ratzenberger, Rob Reiner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sally Struthers, Holland Taylor, Juno Temple, Taylor Tomlinson, Hannah Waddingham, George Wendt and Chandra Wilson.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES AYO EDEBIRI as Sydney Adamu FX The Bear

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES QUINTA BRUNSON as Janine Teagues ABC Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES JENNIFER COOLIDGE as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt HBO MAX The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Tom Wambsgans HBO MAX Succession

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES EBON MOSS-BACHRACH as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich FX The Bear

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES JEREMY ALLEN WHITE as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto FX The Bear

OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER HBO MAX John Oliver, Executive Producer/Host Tim Carvell, Executive Producer Liz Stanton, Executive Producer Jeremy Tchaban, Co-Executive Producer Catherine Owens, Supervising Producer Whit Conway, Producer Kaye Foley, Producer Laura L. Griffin, Producer Christopher McDaniel, Producer Kate Mullaney, Producer Matt Passet, Producer Megan Peck Shub, Producer Wynn Van Dusen, Producer Marian Wang, Producer Charles Wilson, Producer Nicole Franza, Line Producer

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE NIECY NASH-BETTS as Glenda Cleveland NETFLIX Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES CHRISTOPHER STORER, FX The Bear Review

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES CHRISTOPHER STORER, FX The Bear System

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE MTV RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer Randy Barbato, Executive Producer Tom Campbell, Executive Producer Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer Steven Corfe, Executive Producer Michele Mills, Executive Producer Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer John Polly, Co-Executive Producer Thairin Smothers, Co-Executive Producer Lisa Steele, Co-Executive Producer Sara Kordy, Supervising Producer Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer Jeremy McGovern, Supervising Producer Michelle Visage, Senior Producer Ashlei Dabney, Senior Producer Michael Seligman, Senior Producer Alicia Gargaro-Magaña, Producer Carson Kressley, Producer Ross Mathews, Producer

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES DANIEL O’BRIEN, Senior Writer OWEN PARSONS, Senior Writer CHARLIE REDD, Senior Writer JOANNA ROTHKOPF, Senior Writer SEENA VALI, SENIOR Writer JOHNATHAN APPEL, Writer ALI BARTHWELL, Writer TIM CARVELL, Writer LIZ HYNES, Writer RYAN KEN, Writer MARK KRAMER, Writer SOFIA MANFREDI, Writer JOHN OLIVER, Writer TAYLOR KAY PHILLIPS, Writer CHRISSY SHACKELFORD, Writer HBO MAX Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH COMEDY CENTRAL Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Jill Katz, Executive Producer Justin Melkmann, Co-Executive Producer Ian Berger, Supervising Producer Max Browning, Supervising Producer Pamela DePace, Supervising Producer Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer David Paul Meyer, Supervising Producer Zhubin Parang, Supervising Producer Elise Terrell, Supervising Producer Dan Amira, Producer Jocelyn Conn, Producer Jeff Gussow, Producer Brittany Radocha, Producer Shawna Shepherd, Producer Beth Shorr, Producer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE LEE SUNG JIN, Directed by NETFLIX BEEF Figures of Light

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE PAUL WALTER HAUSER as Larry Hall APPLE TV+ Black Bird

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES JESSE ARMSTRONG, Written by HBO MAX Succession Connor’s Wedding

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE LEE SUNG JIN, Written by NETFLIX BEEF The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES MARK MYLOD, Directed by HBO MAX Succession Connor’s Wedding

Marla Gibbs, left, and Quinta Brunson present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE) ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM DISNEY+ Elton John, Executive Producer/Performer David Furnish, Executive Producer Luke Lloyd Davies, Executive Producer Ben Winston, Executive Producer Gabe Turner, Executive Producer Sally Wood, Executive Producer Emma Conway, Executive Producer Lou Fox, Executive Producer Sean Alvarez, Executive Producer R.J. Cutler, Executive Producer John Foy, Co-Executive Producer Paul Dugdale, Co-Executive Producer Saj Patel, Line Producer Penny LeVesconte, Line Producer

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE STEVEN YEUN as Danny Cho NETFLIX BEEF

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE ALI WONG as Amy Lau NETFLIX BEEF

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES BEEF NETFLIX Lee Sung Jin, Executive Producer Steven Yeun, Executive Producer Ali Wong, Executive Producer Jake Schreier, Executive Producer Ravi Nandan, Executive Producer Alli Reich, Executive Producer Alice Ju, Co-Executive Producer Carrie Kemper, Co-Executive Producer Alex Russell, Supervising Producer Jes Anderson, Producer Savey Cathey, Producer Inman Young, Producer Alex Gayner, Producer Matthew Medlin

GOVERNORS AWARD GLAAD OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES KIERAN CULKIN as Roman Roy HBO MAX Succession

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES SARAH SNOOK as Shiv Roy HBO MAX Succession

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES THE BEAR FX Joanna Calo, Executive Producer Josh Senior, Executive Producer Christopher Storer, Executive Producer Hiro Murai, Executive Producer Rene Gube, Co-Executive Producer Tyson Bidner

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES SUCCESSION HBO MAX Jesse Armstrong, Executive Producer Adam McKay, Executive Producer Will Ferrell, Executive Producer Frank Rich, Executive Producer Kevin Messick, Executive Producer Mark Mylod, Executive Producer Jane Tranter, Executive Producer Tony Roche, Executive Producer Scott Ferguson, Executive Producer Jon Brown, Executive Producer Lucy Prebble, Executive Producer Will Tracy, Executive Producer Dara Schnapper, Co-Executive Producer Georgia Pritchett, Co-Executive Producer Ted Cohen, Co-Executive Producer Susan Soon He Stanton, Supervising Producer Gabrielle Mahon, Produced by Francesca Gardiner, Consulting Producer

Ebon Moss-Bachrach poses in the pressroom with the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “The Bear” at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE AWARDS (COMBINED CREATIVE ARTS AND TELECAST)

The Bear 10

BEEF 8

The Last Of Us 8

Succession 6

Welcome To Wrexham 5

The White Lotus 5

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie 4

Wednesday 4

Dancing With The Stars 3

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race 3

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna 2 Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration 2

Black Bird 2

Daisy Jones & The Six 2

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson 2

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2

Moonage Daydream 2

Saturday Night Live 2

The Simpsons 2

Ted Lasso 2

We’re Here 2

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 2