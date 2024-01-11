Swift Arrest: Officers Nab Burglar Just Minutes After Lafayette Place Break-In

Quick Apprehension of Suspect in Hot Prowl Burglary

By Dolores Quintana

In a swift response to a call for service on Sunday morning just after 6 am, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lafayette Place regarding a hot prowl burglary. Arriving within a minute, law enforcement quickly apprehended an individual in the vicinity who matched the suspect’s description.

The detained subject was identified as the alleged perpetrator, who reportedly unlawfully entered a residence through an unlocked rear door. Startled by the intruder, the victims raised an alarm. Seizing property from the premises, the suspect hastily exited through the rear door and fled the scene.

The homeowner stated in a social media post, “Yes, This Was My House! Very scary! This guy was watching as he saw just my mom downstairs. He didn’t expect me to come out from upstairs. Thankfully we intimidated him enough with our screaming he turned and left. We normally lock our doors, and one night, we neglected to do so. So grateful to CCPD. We are adding more motion lights and ring cameras to the front porch. We were very lucky and won’t take that chance again.” The resident also noted that response time from CCPD was very quick.

The apprehended suspect was subsequently arrested and booked on charges of burglary.