LASD Urgently Seeks Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Eric Farquharson, in Marina del Rey

Los Angeles Sheriff Appeals to Public for Assistance in Finding Dementia-Stricken Eric Farquharson

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating Eric George Farquharson, an at-risk missing person. Mr. Farquharson was last seen on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., in the 3700 block of W. Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles.

Described as a 69-year-old male Black adult, standing at 5’07” and weighing 156 lbs, Mr. Farquharson has gray hair, black eyes, and a beard. He was last seen donning a tan shirt featuring a photo of Bob Marley and a gray sweater.

Concerns have arisen among Mr. Farquharson’s family due to his struggles with dementia, amplifying the urgency of locating him. The LASD is seeking the cooperation of the public in this matter.

Anyone possessing information related to this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.For those who wish to provide information anonymously, “Crime Stoppers” can be reached at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, individuals may use the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, available on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visit the website lacrimestoppers.org.