January 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LASD Urgently Seeks Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Eric Farquharson, in Marina del Rey

Photo: LASD

Los Angeles Sheriff Appeals to Public for Assistance in Finding Dementia-Stricken Eric Farquharson 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating Eric George Farquharson, an at-risk missing person. Mr. Farquharson was last seen on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., in the 3700 block of W. Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles.

Described as a 69-year-old male Black adult, standing at 5’07” and weighing 156 lbs, Mr. Farquharson has gray hair, black eyes, and a beard. He was last seen donning a tan shirt featuring a photo of Bob Marley and a gray sweater.

Concerns have arisen among Mr. Farquharson’s family due to his struggles with dementia, amplifying the urgency of locating him. The LASD is seeking the cooperation of the public in this matter.

Anyone possessing information related to this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.For those who wish to provide information anonymously, “Crime Stoppers” can be reached at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, individuals may use the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, available on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visit the website lacrimestoppers.org.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fentanyl Surpasses Meth as Deadliest Street Drug in LA County – Report Reveals Alarming Rise

January 1, 2024

Read more
January 1, 2024

Accidental Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Skyrocket by 1,652% In Los Angeles County, Fentanyl has emerged as the deadliest street drug, surpassing...

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
News

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Israel Supporters in Beverly Hills

December 29, 2023

Read more
December 29, 2023

Tensions Rise in Beverly Hills as Demonstrators Converge  In Beverly Hills on Saturday, a sizable assembly of pro-Palestinian demonstrators convened...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rent Revolt: U.S. Asking Prices Drop 2.1%, Biggest Plummet Since 2020

December 29, 2023

Read more
December 29, 2023

“Midwest Bucks Trend as Rents Rise – New Opportunities for Savvy Renters In November, the median asking rent in the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Tragic Discovery: One-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Near LAX, LAPD Investigates

December 28, 2023

Read more
December 28, 2023

Emergency Responders Unable to Revive Infant Found Unresponsive A one-year-old girl was discovered deceased on Friday morning in the vicinity...

Photo: Facebook
News

Charlie Sheen Assaulted: Malibu Woman Arrested in Shocking Home Incident

December 28, 2023

Read more
December 28, 2023

Assailant Faces Assault and Burglary Charges, Details of Bizarre Attack A Malibu woman has been taken into custody on charges...

Photo: Official
News

MAJOR. Day of Hope Hits LA: Free Gas, Groceries, and Community Cleanup on Dec 28

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

Grammy-Nominated Artist Leads a Day of Generosity Across Los Angeles  The Major. Hope Foundation, spearheaded by the acclaimed Grammy-nominated artist...

Photo: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style: Exclusive Menus and Festive Fun Across LA’s Top Hotspots

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

From Baltaire to Cassia: Your Ultimate Guide to Memorable New Year’s Eve Dinners and Events Baltaire: Looking for the best...
News, Video

Shopping for the Little Ones? Santa Monica Place has you Covered!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

When shopping for the little ones, you have to go where you can get everytyhing you need in one place...
News, Video

Beach Belles at SM Place this Weekend! Free Holiday Entertainment for All!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

Beach Belles Come to SM Place 12/22, 12/23, and 12/24 to help Dance your Soul into the Holiday season! @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Facebook
News

Weekend Arrests and Community Giving: Culver City Police Department Takes Action

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

CCPD Announces Additional Patrols In Blair Hills and Investigators Pursuing Leads By Dolores Quintana In recent law enforcement developments, Culver...

Photo: Courtesy of A24
News

Film Review: Jonathan Glazer’s Brilliant “The Zone of Interest”- An Invisible Look at the Holocaust

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

The Holocaust has been the subject of over 400 films, going back to the early part of the last century...
News

Amid Soaring COVID-19 Cases, Los Angeles County Urges Vigilance During Festive Season

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

Rising Transmission Rates Prompt Public Health Concerns and Call for Caution By Dolores Quintana As schools break for the holidays...

Photo: Salt & Straw
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Salt & Straw Scoops into Brentwood with Limited Supply of Sold Out Seven-Layer Ice Cream Cakes

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Salt & Straw’s Tyler Malek Craft Irresistible Holiday-Inspired Cake Duo By Dolores Quintana Just in...

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Major Recall: Nearly 320,000 Power XL Air Fryers Pulled Over Burn Risk

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Empower Brands Initiates Recall Due to Faulty Component By Dolores Quintana In a recent announcement, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Unlock the Magic of the Season: Festive Feasting Across LA’s Top Restaurants this Christmas

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Indulge in Culinary Delights and Holiday Cheer with Special Menus and Signature Dishes By Dolores Quintana Are you still having...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR