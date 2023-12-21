December 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Amid Soaring COVID-19 Cases, Los Angeles County Urges Vigilance During Festive Season

Rising Transmission Rates Prompt Public Health Concerns and Call for Caution

By Dolores Quintana

As schools break for the holidays and festive gatherings commence, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) emphasizes the need for caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The county has observed a surge in cases, prompting concern and the initiation of precautions.

With an average of 495 reported cases daily, marking an 80 percent increase from a month ago, Public Health reports heightened COVID-19 transmission in the county. Wastewater concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 have tripled in the last month, indicating a significant rise in the virus. Hospitalizations and Emergency Department visits related to COVID-19 have also surged.

The increase is partially attributed to the emergence of the JN.1 strain, a descendant of the Omicron lineage. JN.1 accounts for 10 percent of sequenced specimens in Los Angeles County, with a rapid rise since late October. Nationally, the CDC Nowcast estimates JN.1’s presence in more than one in five COVID-19 cases.

Despite the rise, JN.1 does not appear to cause more severe cases. To curb further transmission, residents are urged to practice common-sense precautions, including frequent handwashing, mask-wearing in crowded spaces, and staying home if symptomatic.

Residents are encouraged to stock up on COVID-19 tests and consider testing before gatherings, especially when older or immunocompromised individuals are present to ensure a safer holiday season. Vaccination remains crucial, with flu and COVID-19 vaccines recommended for everyone aged six months and older.

Public Health provides comprehensive resources, including testing locations and vaccination appointments, accessible through the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473, open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the Call Center will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Salt & Straw
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Salt & Straw Scoops into Brentwood with Limited Supply of Sold Out Seven-Layer Ice Cream Cakes

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Salt & Straw’s Tyler Malek Craft Irresistible Holiday-Inspired Cake Duo By Dolores Quintana Just in...

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Major Recall: Nearly 320,000 Power XL Air Fryers Pulled Over Burn Risk

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Empower Brands Initiates Recall Due to Faulty Component By Dolores Quintana In a recent announcement, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Unlock the Magic of the Season: Festive Feasting Across LA’s Top Restaurants this Christmas

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Indulge in Culinary Delights and Holiday Cheer with Special Menus and Signature Dishes By Dolores Quintana Are you still having...

Photo: Best Bet Pizzeria
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Best Bet Pizzeria Shuts Its Doors; Chef Jason Neroni and The Rose Venice Go Separate Ways

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

A Culinary Shake-Up: Closure of Best Bet Pizzeria and Chef Jason Neroni’s Departure from The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

LAX Announces Updated Runway Closure Schedule for December 2023

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Additional Closure Date Added for Certain Runways By Dolores Quintana The runway closure schedule at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fueling Optimism: Gas Prices Dip in Los Angeles County After 78-Day Surge

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Average Price Falls to $4.715, Offering Relief at the Pump Gas prices have finally gone down just in time for...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

If You Need Special Last Minute Gifts, Let These Artisan Shops and Pop-Ups Help You

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

There’s Still Some Time Left For You to Find Beautiful Gifts That Are Just Right By Dolores Quintana This holiday...

Official
News

Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back...

Facebook
News

Lost Your Electronic Gadgets in LA? The LAPD May Have Found Them

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

LAPD detectives uncover trove of stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones By Dolores Quintana If you’ve had your electronic goods stolen...

Getty Photos
News

Homelessness in the United States Soars 12% in a Year, Alarming HUD Report Announces

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Rising Rents, Reduced Aid Drive Surge; Asian, Hispanic Populations Hit Hardest By Dolores Quintana The Department of Housing and Urban...

Google Earth
News

Armed Robbery Strikes Wells Fargo in West LA, Gun Put To Victim’s Head

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Mid-Morning Heist Unfolds at Wells Fargo ATM and Parking Lot By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, December 16, in a brazen...

Photo: Aaron Brumer & Associates
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Greenlights New Sawtelle District Multi-Family Development

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Approval Includes Density Bonus Incentives For New Building  By Dolores Quintana Six multifamily residential developments in various Los Angeles neighborhoods...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor’s Push for Affordable Housing Sparks Displacement Concerns in LA

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Renters Face Displacement – Advocates Call for Safeguards By Dolores Quintana In an effort to address the pressing need for...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

City Denies That Upgrades Are Needed Amidst LA’s Largest Rent-Controlled Housing Eviction in 40 Years

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Barrington Plaza Evictions Coincide with Lavish Makeover Plans  By Dolores Quintana As we have reported previously, tenants of the Barrington...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Searching for Gift Ideas?  Check out these for a Holiday win!

December 16, 2023

Read more
December 16, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @culvercitywlanews With something for...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR