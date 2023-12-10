December 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rent Surge Ahead: USC Report Predicts Increases Across SoCal Counties

Photo: Getty Photos

Rental Price Hikes Likely In Store for Los Angeles

By Dolores Quintana

Rents in the Southern California area are expected to increase by two to four percent, as per a University of Southern California (USC) report cited by the Orange County Register.

The Casden Multifamily Forecast from USC anticipates below-average rent hikes for Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, with average increases projected for Ventura County. Orange County, known for its robust rental market, is predicted to experience somewhat above-average rent growth, reaching a record $2,800 per month by late 2025.

While the projected rent growth for 2024-25 is not expected to match the significant increases seen during the pandemic, ranging from 12 to 18 percent annually, the pace of rent hikes is forecasted to rise in the subsequent two years, coinciding with a slowdown in apartment construction, according to the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate.

The forecast highlights challenges for landlords, who may face financial difficulties as they seek to replace low-interest loans maturing in the next four years. High interest rates and escalating operating costs could lead to foreclosures and diminish resources available to increase the housing supply.

Vacancy rates are projected to stay within the range of 4 to 6 percent over the next two years. As the industry grapples with financing issues, the authors of the forecast anticipate a decline in new supply, resulting in lower vacancy rates and increased rents.

The forecast emphasizes that the rental housing shortage in Los Angeles County persists as a chronic issue, even though the number of delivered units has been above average in the last 12 months. The county continues to struggle to produce adequate housing to meet demand.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) The Christmas Tree at The Abbey of West Hollywood has been lit

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

 The Holidays have officially begun in Weho with festive cheer @culvercitywlanews The Christmas Tree at The Abbey of West Hollywood....

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Marijuana Dispensary Hit in Bold Armed Robbery – Police Seek Public Assistance

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Culver City Police Asks For Community Cooperation in Identifying Suspects By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA County’s Winter Virus Surge: New Respwatch Dashboard Unveiled to Track COVID-19, Flu, and RSV

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Stay Informed, Stay Safe: County Launches Comprehensive Surveillance Tool for Respiratory Viruses By Dolores Quintana In the past week, respiratory...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Get in the Holiday Spirit at Santa Monica Place

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

With Free photos with Santa and a Giant Christmas Tree, Santa Monica Place is must visit this season! @culvercitywlanews With...

Photo: Michael Lynn Jones Photography
News

Norman Lear’s Legacy Illuminated at 2023 Sentinel Awards Celebrating Impactful TV Storytelling

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Beverly Hills Event Honors Lear’s Enduring Influence on Television and Social Narratives By Dolores Quintana The Writers Guild Theater in...

Photo: Open Face Food Shop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council To Vote on Recommendation Which Could Eliminate Al Fresco Space

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Vote To Take Place in 24 Hours, Small Restaurant Urges Action From Food Fans By Dolores Quintana A last-minute development...

Photo: Herd & Grace
News, Real Estate

Herd & Grace Elevates Meat Shopping with Grand Opening of Flagship Store in West LA

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Premium Meat Retailer Launches First Brick-and-Mortar, Offering Chef-Grade Proteins  Herd & Grace, renowned for its premium meats previously available through...

Photo: WeHo Sausage Company
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Unveils Intriguing Monthly ‘Citizen Quarterly’ Culinary Experience

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

WeHo Sausage Co.’s ‘The PRESS’ Launches This Delicious New Pop-Up Event By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market introduces Citizen Quarterly,...

Photo: Birdie G’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Times Unveils Top 101 Restaurants in Los Angeles for 2023 – Westside Gems Shine Bright

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Food Critic Bill Addison’s Culinary Examination Recognizes Outstanding LA Eateries By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Times food critic Bill...

Photo: Panera
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Second Fatality Linked to Panera’s Charged Lemonade Sparks Legal Action

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Panera Faces Lawsuit Over Caffeinated Beverage Following Tragic Death By Dolores Quintana Panera Bread is under legal scrutiny again as...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Police Officers’ Association Spreads Holiday Magic with Santa’s Sleigh Tour

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Santa’s Sleigh Tour Unveils a Joyful Twist This Season With New Look  By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Officers’...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

LA Metro Boosts Train Buzz: Faster Rides and Later Service Begin December 10

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Responding to Rider Surge, Metro Improves Frequencies On A, C, E, and K Lines By Dolores Quintana Responding to an...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Lyft Spreads Holiday Cheer: $20K in Free Ride Credits for Disabled and Elderly Residents in LA

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Partnering with Local Organizations, Lyft Gives Back to Ease Holiday Travel Struggles  By Dolores Quintana As the holiday season unfolds,...
News, Santa Monica, Things to do

Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with...
News, Video

(Video) Fat + Flour Now Open in Culver City

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Located at 11739 Washington Blvd, Nicole Rucker’s glorious pie and pastry shop + restaurant welcomes new customers and longtime fans....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR