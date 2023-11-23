Armed Robbery Unfolds in Culver City – Police Seek Information on Suspect

Late-Night Incident on Sepulveda Boulevard Prompts Investigation

By Dolores Quintana

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11:48 pm, Culver City police officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the 3900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had entered a business at the location, brandishing a handgun taken from their waistband. The suspect demanded the victim open the cash register, to which the victim complied.

The suspect absconded with two hundred dollars from the register. Subsequently, an attempt to coerce the victim into opening a safe proved unsuccessful, leading the suspect to depart on foot.

For any information related to this incident or media inquiries, Culver City Police Department Investigators urge individuals to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.