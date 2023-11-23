November 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Additional Free At-Home COVID Tests Now Available From U.S Government

Photo: Official

Get Up to 8 Tests at No Cost, Rapid Results, Easy Access, and Free Shipping

By Dolores Quintana

In an effort to bolster COVID-19 testing accessibility, especially for the winter months, every household in the United States can now order an additional four at-home tests for free, which started on Monday, November 20. If you missed ordering tests earlier this autumn, you have the option to place two separate orders, totaling up to eight tests. You can place your order at Covid.org Tests

The website states that the ordering process for these COVID tests is entirely cost-free, including shipping as usual. If you require assistance in placing your order for at-home tests, please reach out to us at 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

The press release states that the U.S. government remains committed to providing COVID-19 tests to uninsured individuals and underserved communities through established outreach programs. To explore avenues for obtaining low- or no-cost COVID-19 tests from the federal government, contact an HRSA-funded health center or locate an Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) facility in your vicinity.

ABOUT AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTS:

  • These tests are rapid antigen at-home tests, distinct from PCR.
  • Suitable for self-administration at home or other locations, delivering results within 30 minutes without the need for lab drop-off.
  • Applicable for testing whether you exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or not.
  • Useful for assessing COVID-19 vaccine status.
  • Commonly known as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests.

The government’s website encourages those who use these tests to help with data about infection rates by reporting your COVID-19 test results, whether positive or negative, through MakeMyTestCount.org, contributing to collective public health efforts.

in News
News, Video

(Video) Dozens of Healthcare Workers and Community Members Rally with Pastor William Smart

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

They are condemning the closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services at Colen Health Center. Healthcare workers at the facility...

