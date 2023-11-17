Culver City Police Department Officers Quick Response Thwarts Crime In Progress

Neighbors’ Vigilance and Report to Culver City Police Saves The Day

By Dolores Quintana

While most were peacefully slumbering around 1 am on Monday, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers were responding to a call regarding suspicious individuals potentially engaged in theft in the 4000 block of La Salle Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers identified a suspect matching the witness’ description who was found manipulating the gate of a residence. The suspect was apprehended, and subsequent investigation uncovered their involvement in a hot prowl burglary or entering a residence where the occupant was asleep.

The suspect confessed to checking neighboring residences for unlocked or open doors that night. Being an active parolee, the suspect was taken into custody for burglary.

This successful resolution was made possible by vigilant neighbors watching out for one another and the prompt action of our officers, resulting in the suspect’s arrest without incident. When you see something, say something.