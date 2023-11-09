Kismet Rotisserie’s Culver City Spot Finally and Suddenly Opens Its Doors On Wednesday

The Newest Addition To Culver City’s Restaurant Scene Is Ready to Serve Chicken and More

By Dolores Quintana

Kismet Rotisserie’s Culver City location is finally open. Ever since the opening of this location was announced on June 15, 2022, Culver City residents have been eyeing the storefront and wishing and anticipating the coming of this Mediterranean-style chicken rotisserie spot.

The original Kismet Rotisserie was opened in Hollywood, and in between, the restaurant opened another location in Studio City at the new Sportsman’s Lodge outdoor mall, but they hadn’t forgotten their storefront at the One Culver development at 10000 Washington Boulevard. It shares the space with the newly opened Homestate and coffee shop, Go Get ‘Em Tiger.

In case you aren’t familiar with what the restaurant serves, it’s only their glorious spit-roasted chicken, salads, and sandwiches. Whole, half, and quarter rotisserie roasted chickens are available, and Mediterranean sides like tahini, hummus, fennel tzatziki, pita bread, and more standard sides like crispy potatoes and vegetables. The chickens are free-range, non-GMO, antibiotic-free, and air-chilled, California-born, and bred from Sonoma County. Bone broth is a recent addition to their menu, and they have vegetarian options.

We heard nothing until November 6, when the restaurant’s Instagram suddenly posted an announcement that the restaurant would have a soft opening on November 7 and then officially open for business on November 8. We swung by for a taste, and the restaurant looked bright and inviting. Welcome to Culver City!