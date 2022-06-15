Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City

Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development

By Dolores Quintana

Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One Culver development located at 10000 Washington Blvd as reported by Toddrickallen.com.

The restaurant currently has a location located at 4666 Hollywood Boulevard.

You can expect a menu of healthy rotisserie chicken-based dishes and salads and sandwiches. Whole or half rotisserie roasted chickens are available for purchase and Mediterranean sides like tahini, hummus, peanut muhammara, fennel tzatziki and pita bread as well as more standard sides like crispy potatoes and vegetables.

The Los Angeles Times in 2021 named Kismet as on of the top 101 restaurants in Los Angeles.