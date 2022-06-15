June 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City

Photo: Instagram (@kismetrotisserie).

Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development

By Dolores Quintana

Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One Culver development located at 10000 Washington Blvd as reported by Toddrickallen.com

The restaurant currently has a location located at 4666 Hollywood Boulevard. 

You can expect a menu of healthy rotisserie chicken-based dishes and salads and sandwiches. Whole or half rotisserie roasted chickens are available for purchase and Mediterranean sides like tahini, hummus, peanut muhammara, fennel tzatziki and pita bread as well as more standard sides like crispy potatoes and vegetables.

The Los Angeles Times in 2021 named Kismet as on of the top 101 restaurants in Los Angeles.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ramen Spot Coming to Westchester

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...

Photos: Culver Pride (official)
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Pride Ride and Rally Around the Corner

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022, 9 AM Pride Ride | 11 AM Rally Culver City’s second ever Pride celebration is set...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...
News, Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Race!

June 13, 2022

Read more
June 13, 2022

With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...

Tashon McKeithan. Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News

CCUSD Board Member McKeithan Announces Resignation

June 13, 2022

Read more
June 13, 2022

Seat will remain vacant Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Board member Tashon McKeithan has announced her resignation. District officials...

Photo: One Shot Productions//Douglas Elliman Realty
News, Real Estate

Actor Patrick John Flueger Lists Marina del Rey Apartment

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

$2.2 million price tag for “Chicago PD” actor’s home By Dolores Quintana Actor Patrick John Flueger, who stars in “Chicago...
News, Real Estate

How is the Westside Commercial Real Estate Market Recovering?

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The commercial real estate market in Los Angeles is still trying to recover from over two years...

One Beverly Hills aerial view. Rendering: Alagem Capital Group.
News, Real Estate

$2 Billion Luxe Hotel Coming to Former Robinsons-May Property in Beverly Hills

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

One Beverly Hills expected to be completed in 2027 By Dolores Quintana Aman, a luxury hotel brand with a twist,...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News, Real Estate

Westside Man Arrested in Alleged $5.2 Million Construction Bond Scam

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

Tommy Lester Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff  Writer A Westwood man was arrested this...
Dining, News

State Fast Food Workers Poised to Get Bargaining Power

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California By...
Crime, News

Man Holds up Westchester Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...
Crime, News

Culver City Peeping Suspect Arrested

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Shondel Larkin arrested in connection to multiple peeping incident According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 8...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR