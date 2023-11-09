November 10, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California Declared Drought-Free in 2023, According to United States Drought Monitor

Photo: Getty Photos

Positive Trends, Record Snowpack, and Executive Measures for Groundwater Recharge

By Dolores Quintana

The NIDIS Drought website has reported that for 2023, California is no longer in a drought. As of October 17’s report, only 5.68% of California is experiencing Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions. 

NIDIS’ findings are most encouraging, especially since the weather will likely continue to be wetter than normal. The findings are:

  • The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System region commenced Water Year 2023 with 100% drought coverage but concluded with less than 1% drought.
  • Cool and wet weather conditions contributed to a record snowpack in the Southern Sierra Nevada and the resurgence of Tulare Lake.
  • In response to the wet conditions, a California executive order from Governor Gavin Newsome was issued to optimize opportunities for groundwater recharge.
  • El Niño is present and expected to persist and peak in winter. However, current outlooks indicate equal chances of above-, below-, and near-normal conditions. This contrasts with the traditional El Niño precipitation pattern, which typically brings normal to wet conditions to the southern portion of the California-Nevada region.

It’s hard to know exactly what the El Niño will bring. California had 23 atmospheric rivers in 2023, but the state is in a much better position going into 2024.

