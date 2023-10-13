October 13, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar Presents a Pasta Celebration on National Pasta Day

Photo: Official

Join Vicini for a Delectable Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu 

Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar is set to mark National Pasta Day, October 17,  with a specially crafted menu that celebrates the heartwarming allure of Italian cuisine. This delightful event will showcase a diverse selection of pasta dishes, paying homage to the flavors of the Veneto region of Italy.

The brainchild of Chef-owner Lucio Bedon, Vicini is the latest gem on the Westside, situated in the very space where Chef Lucio began his culinary journey in Los Angeles. With a deep-rooted connection to his familial heritage in the Veneto region of Italy, Chef Lucio has curated a menu that harmoniously blends his personal story with an authentic culinary experience.

On National Pasta Day, Vicini invites guests to savor a meticulously designed three-course prix fixe menu priced at $55. The menu encompasses three thematic categories – orto (garden), mare (seafood), and fattoria (farm), ensuring a culinary journey that caters to all preferences. For an enhanced dining experience, guests can opt for wine pairings at an additional $30. The gastronomic adventure culminates with a choice of exquisite desserts, including the indulgent chocolate ravioli with English cream and the delightful lemon crostata.

National Pasta Day at Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar promises to be an exceptional celebration of pasta, one of the most cherished elements of Italian cuisine. This is an invitation to indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience, harmonizing tradition and innovation.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.vicinila.com.


