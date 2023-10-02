Culver City Unveils Innovative Project Homekey Developments to Tackle Homelessness Crisis

New Repurposed Motel Sites Offer Housing Alongside Comprehensive Services

By Dolores Quintana

In an ongoing effort to combat homelessness and enhance housing options, Culver City proudly held the grand opening of its latest Project Homekey developments. Administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Project Homekey is a statewide initiative dedicated to rapidly expanding housing opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness or facing the risk of homelessness.

Culver City’s Project Homekey ventures have creatively repurposed two neighboring motels, Deano’s Motel, and the Sunburst Motel, situated on Sepulveda Boulevard. These repurposed spaces now offer a groundbreaking approach, co-locating interim housing and long-term supportive housing side by side. Residents of these facilities will benefit from a comprehensive array of services, including meals, linen and laundry services, security, on-site case management, 24/7 health monitoring, and access to mental health clinicians.

The interim housing component provides 38 rooms, offering temporary shelter for unhoused households for up to 90 days, with extensions available based on resident needs. At the grand opening ceremony, Culver City Mayor Alberto Vera, City Councilmembers Freddy Puza and Göran Eriksson, Los Angeles Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and California State Assemblymember Issac Bryan.

In tandem, the supportive housing element encompasses 35 rooms, catering to households experiencing chronic homelessness for a duration tailored to individual needs and preferences. The primary objective of permanent supportive housing is to foster a secure and nurturing environment, enabling formerly unhoused individuals to transition successfully into independent community living. To facilitate this transition, the facilities’ supportive services provider will employ a holistic “whatever it takes” approach characterized by collaboration, person-centered care, trauma-informed practices, housing-first principles, a no-wrong-door policy, and low barriers to entry.

These vital projects have received funding from a consortium of sources, including California’s Project Homekey, Senator Kamlager, the County of Los Angeles Department of Health Services (DHS) / Intensive Case Management (ICMS), the County of Los Angeles Homeless Initiative of the Chief Executive Officer, the County of Los Angeles Cities and Council of Government Interim Housing Services (CCOGIHS) Grant, the Culver City Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund for capital, and the Culver City General Fund for ongoing services and operations.

Culver City’s commitment to addressing homelessness aligns with the objectives outlined in the 2018 Council-adopted Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness.

The plan’s primary goal is to expand bridge housing options, such as interim and supportive housing while increasing the number of individuals served. The repurposed motel sites under Project Homekey form an integral component of Culver City’s comprehensive approach to tackling homelessness.

This momentous occasion follows the recent launch of Culver City’s inaugural Safe Sleep location at 10401 Virginia Avenue. This initiative aims to reduce loss of life, eliminate encampments, and enhance access to essential resources for unhoused community members. The Safe Sleep site features twenty transitional suites staffed around the clock, offering supportive services, including three daily meals, restroom facilities, showers, garbage and recycling services, access to laundry facilities, healthcare services, and additional support for individuals experiencing homelessness.