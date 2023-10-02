October 2, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Unveils Innovative Project Homekey Developments to Tackle Homelessness Crisis

New Repurposed Motel Sites Offer Housing Alongside Comprehensive Services

By Dolores Quintana

In an ongoing effort to combat homelessness and enhance housing options, Culver City proudly held the grand opening of its latest Project Homekey developments. Administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Project Homekey is a statewide initiative dedicated to rapidly expanding housing opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness or facing the risk of homelessness.

Culver City’s Project Homekey ventures have creatively repurposed two neighboring motels, Deano’s Motel, and the Sunburst Motel, situated on Sepulveda Boulevard. These repurposed spaces now offer a groundbreaking approach, co-locating interim housing and long-term supportive housing side by side. Residents of these facilities will benefit from a comprehensive array of services, including meals, linen and laundry services, security, on-site case management, 24/7 health monitoring, and access to mental health clinicians.

The interim housing component provides 38 rooms, offering temporary shelter for unhoused households for up to 90 days, with extensions available based on resident needs. At the grand opening ceremony, Culver City Mayor Alberto Vera, City Councilmembers Freddy Puza and Göran Eriksson, Los Angeles Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and California State Assemblymember Issac Bryan. 

In tandem, the supportive housing element encompasses 35 rooms, catering to households experiencing chronic homelessness for a duration tailored to individual needs and preferences. The primary objective of permanent supportive housing is to foster a secure and nurturing environment, enabling formerly unhoused individuals to transition successfully into independent community living. To facilitate this transition, the facilities’ supportive services provider will employ a holistic “whatever it takes” approach characterized by collaboration, person-centered care, trauma-informed practices, housing-first principles, a no-wrong-door policy, and low barriers to entry.

These vital projects have received funding from a consortium of sources, including California’s Project Homekey, Senator Kamlager, the County of Los Angeles Department of Health Services (DHS) / Intensive Case Management (ICMS), the County of Los Angeles Homeless Initiative of the Chief Executive Officer, the County of Los Angeles Cities and Council of Government Interim Housing Services (CCOGIHS) Grant, the Culver City Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund for capital, and the Culver City General Fund for ongoing services and operations.

Culver City’s commitment to addressing homelessness aligns with the objectives outlined in the 2018 Council-adopted Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness. 

The plan’s primary goal is to expand bridge housing options, such as interim and supportive housing while increasing the number of individuals served. The repurposed motel sites under Project Homekey form an integral component of Culver City’s comprehensive approach to tackling homelessness.

This momentous occasion follows the recent launch of Culver City’s inaugural Safe Sleep location at 10401 Virginia Avenue. This initiative aims to reduce loss of life, eliminate encampments, and enhance access to essential resources for unhoused community members. The Safe Sleep site features twenty transitional suites staffed around the clock, offering supportive services, including three daily meals, restroom facilities, showers, garbage and recycling services, access to laundry facilities, healthcare services, and additional support for individuals experiencing homelessness.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Insurance Commissioner and Insurance Companies Come to an Agreement

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

New Package To Bring Insurance Companies and New Policies Back  By Dolores Quintana After several major insurance carriers stepped back...

Photo: Official
News

Total Wine & More Celebrates Grand Opening in Culver City

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Store Wants to Make a Contribution to the Community  By Keemia Zhang Total Wine & More celebrated the grand opening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Recent Culver City Police Department Gun Buyback Event Exceeds Expectations

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Collaborative Event Hosted by CCPD and The Boy Scouts Was Successful By Dolores Quintana The recent gun buyback event held...

Photo: Facebook
News

New Lawsuit Seeks to Repeal the City’s Homeless Emergency Declaration

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Westside Non-Profit Has Filed Lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court By Dolores Quintana A nonprofit organization from the Westside of...
News

California’s Legal Shift: Cash Bail System Ends On Sunday For Certain Defendants

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Despite Opposition to Proposition, California Supreme Court Ruled Against System By Dolores Quintana A landmark ruling by the California Supreme...
News, Video

(Video) Home State Is Now Open In Culver City

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Popular Tex-Mex Taco Spot Had a Lot of Business On Opening Day. @HomeState @culvercitywlanews Home State Is Now Open...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Get Ready to Satisfy Your Pumpkin Cravings with See’s Candies’ Limited-Time Delights

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Fall for Flavor: See’s Candies Unveils Irresistible Pumpkin Treats By Dolores Quintana As the cozy weather of autumn settles in,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revolutionize Your Coffee Experience: Blue Bottle’s Exclusive Residency Unveiled

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

A Full Flavor Coffee Experience With Dessert Meant For Savoring  By Dolores Quintana Blue Bottle Coffee, a well-known specialty coffee...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana for Tantalizing Tacos, Tito’s Vodka, and a Mariachi Extravaganza

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Spectacular Yearly Event To Tempt Your Taste Buds, Bring Community Together For Charity By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

Hollywood Twist: Writers Guild Strikes Gold with Extraordinary Deal

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

WGA Members To Vote On Ratification of the Tentative Contract  By Dolores Quintana  After The Writers Guild of America (WGA)...

Photo: Official
Film, News, Review

Film Review: Amerikatsi

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

FILM REVIEWAmerikatsiUnrated117 MinutesReleased September 8, 2023 A storyline predominantly based on voyeurism is not a new cinematic concept, and here...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s Exchange Club’s 2023 Fiesta La Ballona Beer and Wine Garden Fundraiser Reaches New Heights

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

The Group Announces the Amount of Funds Raised At Fiesta La Ballona For Charity By Dolores Quintana The Exchange Club...
News, Video

(Video) Total Wine & More Opens Culver City Location

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

With a wide selection of wine, beer, alcohol, snacks, and accessories, you can find almost anything you need. Total Wine...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Residents See No Relief in Sight For The Price of Gas

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

Disappointment at the Pump For Drivers In The City  By Dolores Quintana On Monday, the relentless upward trend of the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Police Quickly Arrest Suspected Burglar After Traffic Violation

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

Traffic Stop Yields Evidence In Other Crime In West Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana According to a press release from...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR