Culver City Police Quickly Arrest Suspected Burglar After Traffic Violation

Traffic Stop Yields Evidence In Other Crime In West Los Angeles

By Dolores Quintana

According to a press release from The Culver City Police Department, a CCPD Officer initiated a traffic stop for hazardous moving violations in the area of Venice Blvd and Sepulveda Blvd. After seeing the erratic driving of the suspect, the Culver City Police took action.

The driver had a suspended driver’s license and had a probation violation warrant for his arrest.

During the investigation, Officers located identification cards, mail, and stolen items in his possession. As it turns out, the items recovered were stolen in a residential burglary in West Los Angeles.

The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to CCPD for booking. The victims were contacted and recovered their stolen property.

The Culver City Police Department congratulated their officers via the press release, thanking them for taking the initiative to make the stop and for the officers’ thorough investigation of the suspect, the vehicle, and the situation.