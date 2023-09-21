Shake Shack Introduces Pilot Program with Eco-Friendly Oil

Zero Acre Farms to partner with Shake Shack in NYC

By Keemia Zhang

Shake Shack has announced a partnership with Zero Acre Farms and will use the company’s environmentally clean cooking oil in select locations as part of an eco-friendly pilot program included in their Stand For Something Good Summary.

“​​Like many food businesses, our menu items depend on the natural environment so we can continue serving guests the food they love,” remarked Jeffery Amoscato, Shake Shack’s VP of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation. “We remain committed to exploring initiatives that help us become a more sustainable business, including the reduction of waste across operations and collaborating with farmers and suppliers on a regular basis.”

Zero Acre’s specialized oil, composed of rain-fed sugarcane plants, will replace soybean oil in its pilot program. Foods cooked in Zero Acre will include Shake Shack’s classic Crinkle Cut Fries, ‘Shroom Burger, Shack Stack, Veggie Shack, Chicken Shack, and Chicken Bites.

“We’re excited to further elevate the taste of their fries, chicken, and other menu items with cleaner frying in Zero Acre oil,” said Jeff Nobbs, Zero Acre’s co-founder and CEO. “This partnership combines the deliciousness that Shake Shack is known for with the health and sustainability focus of Zero Acre, allowing diners to feel good with every bite.”

Zero Acre’s oil also has a high smoke point and high monounsaturated fat, which makes it stabler for frying than most vegetable oils. ​​The program was inaugurated as part of Climate Week NYC, one of the most popular climate events in the country.

Angelenos, meanwhile, can purchase All-Purpose Zero Acre Cooking Oil online and stop by Shake Shack’s locations in Century City, Santa Monica, and Culver City.